How to test the PowerShell pending reboot module

You're likely accustomed to rebooting a Windows computer, and the PowerShell pending reboot module can make that process easier.

Windows requires a reboot to successfully finish operations, such as updating drivers and installing patches, third-party software and Windows features. A restart gives Windows the opportunity to change or remove files without causing instability.

You can check if Windows has a pending reboot with the PowerShell pending reboot module, created by Brian Wilhite, a Microsoft premier field engineer.