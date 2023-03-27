The PowerShell community is vibrant, with many of its developers contributing new cmdlets and scripts to the open source PowerShell Core and creating PowerShell modules that automate data center processes and management.

The majority of community modules are found on PowerShell's central repository, PowerShell Gallery. However, IT pros can also find modules or scripts on GitHub.

PoshWSUS module PoshWSUS is a module for managing the still-popular Windows Server Update Services. With this module, you can search updates installed on the WSUS server, approve or decline updates and change WSUS configurations. There is a handy way to automate declining Windows preview updates. This example queries the WSUS server for any updates that contain the string "Preview of" that are not already declined and pipes that to Deny-PoshWSUSUpdate. Another great task to automate with WSUS is to synchronize updates from Microsoft's servers to your internal WSUS server. You can accomplish this with the Start-PoshWSUSSync cmdlet: PowerShell also enables you to easily combine cmdlets into scripts. You might, for example, sync WSUS and then set your system to decline any updates.

Carbon module Carbon is a popular module -- and for good reason. It's a module created for many different tasks. Carbon interacts with users, websites, certificates, services, host files, file permissions and other areas in Windows. One unique cmdlet is Get-CProgramInstallInfo, which is the equivalent of using Programs and Features in the Windows GUI. The example below shows how to get information on a local Google Chrome installation. In this example, you can see useful information, such as the install date, language, installation source and uninstall string. Note the uninstall string is the command used to uninstall the software from the system. Many applications require you to install the .NET Framework on a system. With Carbon, you can use the Test-CDotNet cmdlet to see if you've installed version 2 or version 4.