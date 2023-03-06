How to upload and download files with PowerShell FTP script

Editor's Note: Adam Bertram originally wrote this article and Brien Posey has expanded it.

Transferring files via FTP is one of those tasks every sysadmin has done at least once in their career. FTP and its secure components have been around for a long time. FTP copies files from one location to another either on a local network or across the internet.

Seemingly unrelated, PowerShell is a common, universal scripting language that's capable of automating many sysadmin tasks.

But what happens when you bring them together? You get a recipe for a powerful and free automation tool that's based on a ubiquitous scripting platform. Administrators can create powerful FTP scripts using PowerShell and the .NET classes.

Read on to learn how to combine the power of PowerShell with FTP to create PowerShell scripts to transfer files from IP address to IP address, source root folder to destination server and more.

Building an advanced FTP script Now let's make that simple script more advanced. Say you want to copy a file using FTPS to encrypt the transfer across the network. To do that, you must use a .NET WebRequest object. Using a similar technique, you can replace the Upload-Script.ps1 script with the code below. The script serves the same purpose and transfers files unencrypted but now provides the option to securely transfer files as well. [CmdletBinding()]

param(

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[pscredential]$Credential,

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[string]$FilePath,

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[string]$FtpServerHost,

[Parameter()]

[switch]$SecureTransfer

)

## Define the FTP URI and credentials to use for connection

$ftpPassword = $Credential.GetNetworkCredential().Password

$remoteFileName = $FilePath | Split-Path -Leaf

$request = [Net.WebRequest]::Create("ftp://$FtpServerHost/$remoteFileName")

$request.Credentials = New-Object System.Net.NetworkCredential($Credential.Username, $ftpPassword)

## Only if the $SecureTransfer switch parameter is used, transfer with FTPS

if ($SecureTransfer.IsPresent) {

$request.EnableSsl = $true

}

## Tell the request object we'll be uploading a file

$request.Method = [System.Net.WebRequestMethods+Ftp]::UploadFile

## Open the local file and conver to a request stream for transferring

$fileStream = [System.IO.File]::OpenRead($FilePath)

$ftpStream = $request.GetRequestStream()

## Transfer the file

$fileStream.CopyTo($ftpStream)

## Clean up the memory used for .NET objects

$ftpStream.Dispose()

$fileStream.Dispose()

Uploading or downloading an entire folder Building on the advanced script above, perhaps you need to download a file. Likewise, what if you need to transfer all files in a folder rather than a single file? Below you'll find a script to do just that. You'll find comments that give more information on what each line is doing. [CmdletBinding()]

param(

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[pscredential]$Credential,

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[string]$LocalPath,

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[string]$FtpServerHost,

[Parameter(Mandatory)]

[ValidateSet('Download','Upload')]

[string]$Direction

)

$webclient = New-Object System.Net.WebClient

$ftpPassword = $Credential.GetNetworkCredential().Password

$webclient.Credentials = New-Object System.Net.NetworkCredential($Credential.Username, $ftpPassword)

if ($Direction -eq 'Download') {

## Find all files on the FTP server

$request = [Net.WebRequest]::Create($url)

$request.Method = [System.Net.WebRequestMethods+FTP]::ListDirectory

$request.Credentials = $credentials

$response = $request.GetResponse()

$reader = New-Object IO.StreamReader $response.GetResponseStream()

$files = while(-not $reader.EndOfStream) {

$reader.ReadLine()

}

$reader.Close()

$response.Close()

## Download each file

foreach ($file in $files){

$source = "$uri/$file"

$destination = "$LocalPath/$file"

$webclient.DownloadFile($source, $destination)

}

} elseif ($Direction -eq 'Upload') {

## Find all local files and upload them

Get-ChildItem -Path $LocalPath | ForEach-Object {

$uri = New-Object System.Uri("ftp://$FtpServerHost/$($_.Name)")

$webclient.UploadFile($uri, $_.FullName)

}

}