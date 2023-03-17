How to create and run Windows PowerShell scripts

Editor's note: Adam Bertram originally wrote this article, and Reda Chouffani has expanded it.

Even though administrators can accomplish many tasks with ad hoc PowerShell commands, learning how to script brings your productivity to the next level.

Most administrators get introduced to PowerShell by working with its cmdlets from the command line. Once you're familiar with executing commands and learn how to work with objects and the PowerShell pipeline, then it's time to stitch these commands together into a script.

Going from entering commands to scripting isn't difficult if you think about a script as a long-form command. Scripts execute one or more PowerShell commands together to accomplish a single task.

How to write and create a PowerShell script Let's start with an example of querying Windows services from Windows Server. The Get-Service cmdlet queries all the services running on a local Windows computer from the PowerShell console. The Get-Service cmdlet lists all the services on a local Windows machine. If you want to find all of the stopped services, try to start them and add some logging capabilities, you need to create a PowerShell script. In the example below, the PowerShell script contains more than one line, a construct known as a loop, as well as containing references to multiple commands: $services = Get-Service | Where-Object {$_.Status -eq 'Stopped'}

foreach ($service in $services) {

Add-Content -Path 'C:\ScriptLog.log' -value "Attempting to start

$($_.DisplayName)…"

$service | Start-Service

} You can build the script in the PowerShell Integrated Scripting Environment (ISE) editor that comes with Windows. Open the PowerShell ISE editor, copy the code and save it as Start-StoppedServices.ps1. All PowerShell scripts have a PS1 extension for Windows that prompts the PowerShell engine to execute the script. As another example, in Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines, you can use PowerShell to retrieve some of the Windows Update logs to determine if a recent workstation issue is the result of a recent Windows update. To perform this task, run the following command in PowerShell: Get-WindowsUpdateLog A common PowerShell command to check Windows updates Once the command completes its execution, a file is generated to provide all the details of all updates performed on the specific machine.

How to save a PowerShell script Microsoft provides several ways to create PowerShell scripts, including the following: PowerShell ISE.

Notepad.

Notepad++.

Visual Studio (Standard, Pro, Enterprise, Code). Once the script is created, you can save it locally or to server storage using the PS1 extension. You can also use code repository platforms to ensure the versioning of your scripts.

How to execute a PowerShell Script With your script saved in a single file, instead of typing out all that code, you can execute it as a single command by passing the entire script to PowerShell. If you go back to the PowerShell console, you can run C:-StoppedServices.ps1 to execute all the code in that script. Creating scripts is similar to creating commands; it lets you piece together code and run it as a single unit. You can also run PowerShell scripts from the cmd.exe command interpreter or from a batch file. You can launch a script from anywhere by invoking the PowerShell engine and passing a script to it. In the following example, you use the File parameter to pass the script to PowerShell without opening the PowerShell console. powershell -File C:\Start-StoppedServices.ps1