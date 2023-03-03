How to test PowerShell code with Pester

If you've ever written a complex PowerShell script, then you've no doubt discovered the need for troubleshooting. As nice as it might be for everything to work perfectly on the first try, complex scripts will almost always contain bugs that need to be fixed. This is where Pester comes into play.

What is Pester? Pester is a free PowerShell troubleshooting tool available on GitHub. Pester is primarily designed to perform unit and integration tests, but you can use it to troubleshoot nearly any PowerShell script. Because Pester isn't a native PowerShell component, you'll have to install it. However, Pester is included with some Windows 11 builds. Even so, the installation process is simple. Just enter the following commands into an elevated PowerShell session. Install-Pester -Force -SkipPublisherCheck

Import-Module Pester -PassThru The commands shown above only work if your system's execution policy lets you run the code you've downloaded. If you need to change your system's execution policy, you can use the Set-ExecutionPolicy cmdlet. You can see what the Pester installation process looks like in Figure 1. As a side note, you don't have to worry about manually downloading Pester from GitHub. The commands listed above automatically download the code. Figure 1. This is how you install Pester.

Pester commands you need to know There are a few ways to use Pester, but for the purposes of this article, I'll show you how to perform a basic test. In this example, we'll check a variable to see if it contains the expected value. Before I show you how to perform such a test, you need to be familiar with the following three commands: Describe. The Describe command defines the test being performed and signals to PowerShell that you're about to perform a Pester test. You'll need to assign a value -- a text string that briefly describes what's being tested -- to Describe . Think of the Describe value as a required comment.

It. The It command tells Pester what you want to test. Typically, the It command refers to a variable.

The command tells Pester what you want to test. Typically, the command refers to a variable. Should -Be. Notice that unlike a normal PowerShell cmdlet, there's a space before the hyphen. The Should -Be command tells Pester what the variable referenced by It should equal. You can also insert -Not in front of -Be to tell Pester the variable shouldn't be equal to a particular value.