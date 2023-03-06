How to avoid the double-hop problem with PowerShell

Editor's note: Adam Bertram originally wrote the article and Stephen J. Bigelow updated it.

PowerShell remoting works great to manage remote servers, until you run headfirst into the dreaded double-hop problem.

In a typical scenario, you're working on one remote machine, then attempt to run a PowerShell command against a different server, but get hit with an access denied message. A typical double hop can occur when the following situation develops:

An administrator logs into Server 1.

Once in Server 1, the administrator starts a remote PowerShell session and connects to Server 2.

A command executed on Server 2 (through PowerShell remoting) tries to access Server 3.

In this type of situation, access to the resources of Server 3 is blocked because the credentials used to form the PowerShell remote connection between Server 1 and Server 2 are not passed to Server 3. You can use CredSSP to get around this double-hop problem, but there's a better solution you can try.

Set new PowerShell session configurations to accept credentials For this example, we will work with a server named SRV1 and create a new session configuration on this machine using the Register-PSSessionConfiguration cmdlet. The following command creates a session called Demo and uses the RunAsCredential parameter to run the session. Invoke-Command -ComputerName SRV1 -ScriptBlock { Register-PSSessionConfiguration -Name Demo -RunAsCredential 'domain\mydomainaccount' -Force } PowerShell returns this warning about the RunAsCredential parameter. This command creates a new session configuration on the remote computer and, when connected, forces it to always run with the credential provided. Next, specify the configuration with the ConfigurationName parameter when running Invoke-Command. Use the same command as above, but with the Demo configuration. Use this session configuration the next time you run a command on a remote computer that connects to a third computer. Invoke-Command -ComputerName 'SRV1' -ScriptBlock { Get-ChildItem -Path \\SRV2\c$ } -ConfigurationName Demo Directory: \\SRV1\c$ Mode LastWriteTime Length Name PSComputerName ---- ------------- ------ ---- -------------- d----- 11/30/2016 11:35 AM Program Files SRV1 d----- 5/25/2017 11:32 AM Windows SRV1 <snip> Instead of an access denied message, the command runs as expected. There's no need to use CredSSP roles on the client or the server to avoid the double-hop problem. The configuration will stay indefinitely on the remote server. Just use the ConfigurationName parameter each time you use Invoke-Command or Enter-PSSession.

Automatically invoke the ConfigurationName parameter Now that we've solved this PowerShell remoting issue, you can make it work in a more streamlined fashion. With the $PSDefaultParameterValues automatic variable, you can avoid using the ConfigurationName parameter each time. You can program PowerShell to use a certain parameter when using a specific command. Use the ConfigurationName parameter and specify the value of the session Demo every time you call Invoke-Command. To do that, create the $PSDefaultParameterValues hash table and assign it a key of Invoke-Command:ConfigurationName and a value of Demo as shown in the following: $PSDefaultParameterValues = @{'Invoke-Command:ConfigurationName'='Demo' } All these techniques should help you work more efficiently when using PowerShell to work with remote machines.