Use PowerShell workflows when performance matters

With the release of Windows PowerShell 3.0 in 2012, Microsoft added a unique feature that further enhanced the automation capabilities of the management tool called workflows.

Most scripting languages perform tasks in a sequential manner. Even if you include loops, the code runs from one command to the next. PowerShell workflows get around this limitation by letting tasks run in parallel, which administrators might find particularly useful when automating the same commands across multiple Window Servers or desktop machines. PowerShell workflows have several other perks, such as resuming after reboot of the target or local machines, adding checkpoints to resume a workflow if it's interrupted, and suspending and resuming a workflow that runs as a PowerShell job.

Coding PowerShell workflows The first problem with using PowerShell workflows is that coding them is more complex than standard PowerShell scripts or functions: You need to explicitly state you want tasks performed in parallel.

Workflows use workflow activities rather than cmdlets.

Not all cmdlets are available as activities, so you need to create an InlineScript to use those cmdlets not available as activities.

Parameter names can change between cmdlets and workflow activities -- for example, ComputerName becomes PSComputerName.

Variable scoping is different depending on the use of an InlineScript or not. The following script highlights these points: $cred = Get-Credential -Credential manticore\richard



workflow ppdemo5 {

param ($credential)

$computers = Get-VM -Name W19* | Where-Object Name -ne 'W19ND01' |

Sort-Object -Property Name |

Select-Object -ExpandProperty Name



foreach -parallel ($computer in $computers){



<#

Invoke-Command isn't activity so has to

be inside an inlinescript block

#>



inlinescript {

$count = Invoke-Command -ScriptBlock {

Get-WinEvent -FilterHashtable @{LogName='Application'; Id=2809} -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue |

Measure-Object

} -VMName $using:computer -Credential $using:credential



$props = [ordered]@{

Server = $count.PSComputerName

ErrorCount = $count.Count

}



New-Object -TypeName PSObject -Property $props

}

}

}



ppdemo5 -credential $cred | Select-Object Server, ErrorCount The code starts by defining a credential. The PowerShell workflow runs on a non-domain machine, which requires a credential to access domain machines. This isn't a workflow-specific issue. The keyword workflow defines the workflow, which takes the credential as a parameter. Because the script is designed to run on a Hyper-V host, we use the Get-VM cmdlet to access the required VMs. Only the name of the machine is used. The machines will be accessed in parallel because of the use of the -parallel option on foreach. This option is only available in PowerShell workflows. However, Invoke-Command is one of the cmdlets for which a workflow activity wasn't created, so an InlineScript block needs to be wrapped around the code. Not every cmdlet works in a workflow, but using InlineScript gets around this issue. The contents of each InlineScript block generated by for each loop will be processed in parallel. Because the values for the -VMname and -Credential parameters of the Invoke-Command cmdlet are supplied variables that are defined outside of the InlineScript block, you need to use the scope modifier to successfully access the correct values. The results of the Invoke-Command call -- counting the number occurrences of a particular event -- are used to populate the properties of the output object. The final line of the code runs the workflow and selects the required properties to display. The results of the workflow are shown in Figure 1. Figure 1. The workflow results from the PowerShell script count up the number of times an error occurs in each Windows machine. Using a workflow in this scenario -- which is valid if you have a large number of machines to access -- involves a lot of coding complexity and overhead to support a relatively small payload.