How to restart the Intune Management Extension agent service

The Microsoft Intune Management Extension is a system service that Microsoft Intune installs onto domain joined and managed Windows devices.

This service is designed to augment existing device management capabilities by enabling Intune to execute a PowerShell script on managed devices. IT can use these scripts for nearly any purpose, such as performing a configuration task or assessing the device's health. Additionally, the Intune management agent verifies a managed device's compliance state.

The Intune Management Extension performs periodic synchronizations with Intune. During these synchronizations, the extension checks for new policies or policy updates. If policies are not being applied to a managed Windows device or if Intune is unable to run a PowerShell script on such a device, then IT might need to restart the Intune Management Extension agent service on that endpoint. There are a few different methods to perform this restart.

Force the endpoint to reboot One of the easiest options is to simply force a reboot on the endpoint running the Intune Management Extension. When the system reboots, any services on that device should also restart, assuming that those services are configured to run automatically. To force a device restart, log in to the Microsoft Intune admin center and then select the Devices tab and then click All Devices. This should cause Intune to display a list of the managed devices. Click on the device that needs to reboot and then click on Restart. When prompted, click Yes to confirm the reboot. One of the easiest options is to simply force a reboot on the endpoint running the Intune Management Extension.

Force a sync operation Another process that admins can perform when Intune Management Extension agent service is not working correctly is to force the device to sync with Intune. It is worth noting that forcing a device to sync does not trigger a restart of the Intune Management Extension agent service. In some cases, however, forcing a sync will cause a device that had been stuck to begin working again. Forcing a device sync causes the device to check in with Intune immediately instead of waiting for the next scheduled sync time. That way, any pending policy changes or other actions are applied right away. Forcing a device sync is the Intune equivalent to the Active Directory's GPUpdate /force command, which causes group policy changes to be immediately applied. Therefore, forced sync operations are primarily used for expediting policy changes to a device, but forced syncs can also be used for troubleshooting purposes. To force a device synchronization operation, log in to the Microsoft Intune admin center. Once logged in, click on the Devices tab and then click on All Devices. This will cause Intune to display a list of all managed devices. Locate and then click on the device that you want to sync. When the device's Overview pane is displayed, click the Sync button and then confirm the operation by clicking Yes.

Use the Service Control Manager Another option for restarting the Intune Management Extension agent service is to use the Windows Service Control Manager. The Service Control Manager is a native tool used for managing all the services that run on the system. IT can access the Service Control Manager by entering the Services.msc command at the Windows Run prompt. When the administrator opens the Service Control Manager it will initially display the services that are running on your own local device. However, the admin can configure the Service Control Manager to manage the services running on a remote endpoint. To do so, right-click on the Services (Local) tab and then select the Connect to another computer ... option from the shortcut menu (Figure 1). Then follow the prompts to choose the desired computer. The Service Control Manager menu showing local services to manage via direct input on the desktop. Once connected to the computer, locate the Intune Management Extension agent service that needs to be restarted. The service is listed as IntuneManagementExtension. Now, just click on the service, and then select the Restart command from the list of services.