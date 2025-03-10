How to fix Outlook when it's not syncing on Android

Outlook syncing issues can appear in a few different ways on Android devices, but users can often solve these problems with some simple troubleshooting steps.

Microsoft Outlook enables workers to access their enterprise emails, calendars and contacts from anywhere, as long as they have a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Still, users often encounter syncing issues that can disrupt their access to Outlook services.

In some cases, IT administrators can provide users with directions for addressing the problem themselves. Other times, admins might need to work directly with Android devices, depending on how they're managed and who owns them.

Not all problems are on the device side, however. They might stem from the systems or services that support the email services, such as an Exchange Server or network router misconfiguration. Problems can occur at any level of the service delivery stack. Syncing issues might stem from the following areas:

Device. An older device might not be able to support the latest version of Outlook. For example, the device might not have the right hardware to run a version of Android that Outlook requires.

An older device might not be able to support the latest version of Outlook. For example, the device might not have the right hardware to run a version of Android that Outlook requires. Android OS. A device might be running an older, unsupported version of the Android OS, or an OS setting might affect Outlook's syncing capabilities.

A device might be running an older, unsupported version of the Android OS, or an OS setting might affect Outlook's syncing capabilities. Outlook mobile app. The mobile app itself might be misconfigured or outdated, or its cache might be overly full.

The mobile app itself might be misconfigured or outdated, or its cache might be overly full. Outlook account. The account connecting to the email server might be misconfigured, or a change, such as a password reset, might have occurred recently.

The account connecting to the email server might be misconfigured, or a change, such as a password reset, might have occurred recently. Other software. If the Android device is running other software, including other email clients, it might interfere with Outlook's operations in some way.

If the Android device is running other software, including other email clients, it might interfere with Outlook's operations in some way. Network. Network issues, such as a disruption in the cellular network, can affect Outlook's syncing operations.

Network issues, such as a disruption in the cellular network, can affect Outlook's syncing operations. Server. Syncing issues might result from problems in the IT systems, such as a misconfigured user account, an interruption in Exchange services or an incorrect MDM setting.

Users might also encounter syncing issues if they're running Outlook and other email clients, such as Gmail, at the same time. The app settings might conflict with each other, or an app update might introduce a bug that affects Outlook's syncing capabilities. Multiple email apps might also vie for the same device resources or network resources.

In Outlook for Android, it's possible to use either the Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) or Post Office Protocol (POP) to connect to different types of email accounts, including Outlook on the web and Microsoft 365. These protocols typically support email systems that still rely on older technologies, whereas Microsoft systems tend to use more modern protocols. In addition, IT can only use IMAP and POP to sync emails, not calendars or contacts.