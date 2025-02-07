How to solve 3 common Microsoft Teams issues on Android

Performance issues in Microsoft Teams can be disruptive for mobile users, so it's important to know how to troubleshoot them on Android.

Microsoft Teams is a popular tool for online meetings, file sharing and several other collaboration capabilities. Although users can access Teams through a desktop app, it's also available as a mobile app for iOS and Android. The Microsoft Teams app generally works well on Android, but problems can occur.

The most common issues revolve around authentication, call quality and app stability. Once IT identifies the issue that a user is experiencing, a few simple steps can help restore functionality.

1. Authentication and logon issues Some of the most common Teams problems for Android users relate to authentication and logon. For these scenarios, troubleshooting should involve checking desktop app performance, mobile connectivity and the device clock. Try using the desktop app When a user is unable to access Teams, they should first check whether they can access the desktop app. If they can't access the desktop app, this likely means there's a problem with their account and the issue needs to be addressed within Microsoft 365. If the desktop app works, however, this proves that the user's credentials are correct and their account is working properly. In this case, the problem is related to the device itself. Check the device's internet connection If the mobile device appears to be causing the logon problems, the next step is to verify that it can access the internet. A lack of connectivity will cause Teams to fail. Additionally, make sure the device is connected to the correct Wi-Fi network. To determine whether the device is able to access Teams via the cellular network, the user should temporarily disable the Wi-Fi. To do this, open Settings and tap Connections. Then, toggle the Wi-Fi switch off. If the device is configured to use a VPN or a proxy, try temporarily disabling that as well. It's possible that the VPN or proxy is interfering with Teams authentication. Check the device's clock The protocols that Teams uses during the authentication process are time sensitive. As such, an incorrect clock can cause the authentication to fail. By default, Android phones are built to synchronize their clocks to that of the cellular provider, so they usually display the correct time. However, Android tablets might lack an authoritative time source. Check the device to ensure that its clock is displaying the correct time. To find the device's time source, open Settings and click on General management or System, followed by Date and time. Make sure the Automatic date and time switch and the Automatic time zone switch are both set to the "on" position.

2. Audio and video quality issues It can be disruptive for an Android user to experience poor sound quality, dropped sessions or an inability to use video during a call or meeting. Meeting quality issues are often bandwidth-related, but users should figure out where the problem stems from before troubleshooting accordingly. Investigate the cause of the problem If possible, the user should join the meeting from another device to confirm the source of the problem. This can help determine whether the issue is device-specific or if Teams itself is having issues. The user should also try to call a few other people through Teams to make sure that the issue is really on their end. If the problem goes away on other calls, it might be related to the person that the user was initially trying to contact. Manage network bandwidth Typically, meeting quality issues are the result of insufficient network bandwidth. To start tackling this cause, run the Microsoft 365 network connectivity test. This tool assesses the connectivity between the device and the internet, as well as the speed at which the device is able to connect to the Microsoft network. If the test shows that the connectivity is inadequate, the fix might be something as simple as moving the device closer to the Wi-Fi access point. After all, poor signal quality can cause Teams sound quality issues and even dropped sessions. Users should also check if any other apps are running in the background. The problem could be that another app is consuming most of the bandwidth on the device, thereby making less bandwidth available for Teams. To do this, tap the Recent Apps button, which looks like three vertical lines. This button should be visible at the bottom of the screen, but some devices might require the user to swipe up before it appears. Next, the screen will show all of the apps that are running in the background. To close an app, swipe up on its thumbnail. To close all of the open apps at once, tap the Close All button.