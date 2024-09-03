4 mPOS apps to turn a mobile device into a payment terminal

Using a mobile device as a payment terminal can simplify in-store checkout for merchants and customers alike.

Accepting customer payments doesn't always have to mean buying new, dedicated point-of-sale hardware. Mobile POS (mPOS) apps have become increasingly common as organizations seek new ways to accept payments and interact with customers.

Android devices and iPhones offer the portability, mobile connectivity and computing power to serve as POS terminals. Vendors can now choose from several POS apps to enable mobile devices to easily accept contactless payments. Plus, mPOS apps have SaaS back ends and include features that can improve customer experience.

Vendors might want to set up a mobile device as a POS terminal in the following scenarios:

Smartphone or tablet POS terminals are ideal for merchants with limited space and budget. These devices are affordable, portable tools that integrate seamlessly with existing technology. They can fit well in seasonal or temporary operations and often have advanced features such as inventory management and CRM.

Third-party mPOS software often offers advanced features as well. Consider the following common features:

Organizations might already have a payment processor that offers these capabilities. If not, it's necessary to switch to a provider that does. In this process, admins can try to find the provider that will support the device they want to use as a POS, integrate with other tools and prioritize payment security and compliance .

Regardless of whether an organization wants to implement Tap to Pay on an iPhone, Android phone or other mobile device, it must have an appropriate payment service provider. This means finding a provider that supports contactless in-person payments and has a mobile app where vendors can use the device it's on as an mPOS.

4 mPOS apps to consider

Before choosing any mPOS app, vendors should make sure that the device they're planning to use as a payment terminal has near-field communication capability and meets all other technical requirements. Tap to Pay on iPhone only works with an iPhone XS or later device, and it should be running the latest version of iOS. The requirements for Tap to Pay on Android vary depending on the payment service provider.

Most payment service providers also offer physical card readers and other tools that can accept both digital wallets and more traditional payment methods. For vendors that worry their smartphone or tablet isn't equipped for Tap to Pay, these tools can usually connect with iPhones, iPads and Android devices and still provide an easy payment process.

The following list was chosen based on industry research into platforms compatible with iOS or Android devices. This list is not ranked and instead appears in alphabetical order.

Clover Go

While Clover has roots firmly in traditional POS systems with dedicated displays and card readers, it provides several options for mobile payments that don't require extra hardware. The Clover Go app pairs with Apple Tap to Pay, so vendors can use it to accept payments on an iPhone. Both the iOS and Android versions of the app offer the following features:

Employee performance insights.

Order and payment tracking.

Offline mode to accept payments without an internet connection.

Additionally, Clover's Virtual Terminal service enables vendors to accept payments from a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone via manual card entry. This tool consists of the following features:

Platform-agnostic approach to accepting credit and debit card payments.

Address verification service and card verification value support to protect against fraud.

PCI compliance support for transactions.

Seamless syncing with all the Clover POS devices an organization has.

Pricing for Clover varies based on the software plan, but rates start at 2.3% plus 10 cents per transaction. Fees might be higher for online payments or payments where card details are keyed in manually.

The main weakness of Clover's mPOS app is that it doesn't support Tap to Pay on Android. For iPhone users or vendors that plan to purchase a separate card reader, however, Clover could be a good choice for its attention to compliance and fraud protection. The Virtual Terminal option might also make up for this issue in terms of flexibility.

PayPal Zettle

PayPal was one of the earliest online payment systems. In 2018, the company acquired Zettle -- a hardware and mobile app-based platform -- to take the next step into mPOS management.

When using Zettle with a PayPal for Business account, customer payments typically arrive within minutes of making a sale. Merchants can also set up scheduled transfers to their bank with no extra fees.

In addition to supporting Tap to Pay on iPhones and Android devices, the PayPal Zettle app includes the following features:

Product and inventory management.

Real-time sales reports.

Staff performance tracking.

The app charges per transaction or payment type without contracts or recurring fees. Rates start at 2.29% plus 9 cents per transaction.

Benefits of PayPal Zettle include its simplicity and efficiency with customer payments, and it's a natural choice for legacy customers of PayPal or Zettle.

Shopify Point of Sale

For organizations that already use Shopify for e-commerce, the Shopify Point of Sale app is a convenient tool to accept contactless payments. The app includes the following features:

All-in-one reporting, including from e-commerce sales.

Inventory management.

Customer management to track interactions with customers.

Compatibility with credit card and mobile wallet payments.

Shopify POS does not yet support Tap to Pay on Android, so non-iPhone users must purchase a separate card reader for contactless payments. Additionally, all Shopify plans include an online store, so this option is most appropriate for vendors that want an e-commerce presence.

Shopify's pricing model doesn't require contracts or include termination fees. Costs vary based on the software plan, with fees ranging from $5 to $299 per month. Payment processing rates start at 2.4% plus 10 cents per transaction.

Because of its online focus, Shopify POS is most appropriate for online sellers, as well as current Shopify customers.

Square Point of Sale

Square offers vertical market-specific POS systems, including retail, restaurants and appointment-based businesses such as salons. It's notable for its hardware offerings and mobile device compatibility.

By design, Square integrates with many back-end retail systems. It offers multiple mobile apps to address different aspects of sales operations. These include Square Point of Sale, Square Team and Square Appointments. Vendors can use the Square Point of Sale app to accept contactless payments from an iPhone or from an Android smartphone or tablet.

As a mobile-focused payment service provider, Square provides many comprehensive features for mPOS management. Examples include the following:

All-in-one reporting.

Inventory management.

Employee management.

Next-day deposit to business bank accounts.

When it comes to costs, Square has no chargeback fees and no additional fees for American Express, corporate or international cards. As with the other mPOS providers on this list, fees might be higher for online payments or payments involving manual card entry. Rates start at 2.6% plus 10 cents per transaction.

Like PayPal Zettle, Square POS stands out for providing a straightforward Tap to Pay option for both iOS and Android. The flexibility of Square also makes it ideal for organizations that want more options to scale their mobile POS.

Will Kelly is a freelance writer and content strategist who has written about cloud, DevOps, AI and enterprise mobility.