How to access and read Intune management extension logs

The Intune management extension provides added capabilities for IT administrators that build on existing inbox device management capabilities for Windows endpoints.

It is an additional on-device agent that enables the IT administrator to perform enhanced management activities for installing apps and performing customizations action on Windows endpoints.

If an organization relies on the Microsoft Intune management extension, it's a good idea to keep track of its log files for troubleshooting and investigating performance issues.

Why are log files important? It's important for IT administrators to be able to perform troubleshooting activities when something goes wrong. If that sounds broad, that's because it is. In the context of desktop management, it can be something like a failed application installation or configuration. In all those different cases it's important for the IT administrator to have a starting point for troubleshooting. That starting point is most often the right log file. It doesn't matter if that's an event log or a log file that belongs specifically to the related application. The idea is that any application, agent, service, or anything else, by installation default automatically writes information to the related log file. This should not only happen when something goes wrong or fails; there should be a log for anything important happening on the desktop. The latter is also important, as that enables the IT administrator to follow the flow of the application to better pinpoint the potential issue. Admins can use all that information -- both important events and failures -- for troubleshooting. That makes log files a key component for troubleshooting. Nowadays, many applications also provide the option to enable something like verbose logging. That will empower the application to write more detailed information to the log file for more detailed troubleshooting options.

Where does the Intune management extension store log files? Most applications contain log files that are accessible and available within the Intune management extension. Intune contains a single important location that stores all the different available log files for that agent -- C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\IntuneManagementExtension\Logs. By default, everyone has at least read permissions to that location and to the log files that are stored in that location. To view those log files, IT administrators can use their preferred reader because those log files contain plain text written in a specific format. Even Notepad is a valid option. Another viable option is the more frequently used CMTrace, as it can easily handle the formatting of the log files and provides a quick overview of the errors and warnings within the log file. There are also failures, such as Windows Autopilot failures, that automatically collect the diagnostics of the related device and makes those diagnostics available within the Microsoft Intune admin center portal. Besides accessing the log files directly locally on the device, it's also possible to access the log files via the Microsoft Intune admin center portal. There are two different common methods for retrieving the Intune management extension log files. The first method is via the installation details of an application on a device and the second method is via the overview of a device. In both cases, there will be a button called Collect diagnostics that admins can use for collecting the Intune management extension log files of that specific device. As this is a remote action on a device, this does require the device to be online. The collected log files will be available within the portal in the Device diagnostics section of the device. When the device is online it can still take more than a few minutes before the log files will be available within the portal. IT can download the collected files as a zipped file; it contains many registry keys, collected information, event logs and log files -- including the Intune management extension log files. This can save administrators the step of retrieving the files when an issue occurs.