StorMagic SvHCI 2.0 eases VM migration

StorMagic has refined its hyperconverged infrastructure offering to bring more features and tools for edge and SMB customers looking to migrate some workloads.

Available in the next 90 days, StorMagic SvHCI 2.0 includes a VM Import tool for quick migration from VMware. The new version also brings fleet management and monitoring, as well as VM snapshots. The latest additions build off SvHCI's original release in June.

"The fact that StorMagic could execute quickly to not only [bring] a product to market back in June, but also [enhance] it in a matter of months, is a good sign that they're building on investment," said Mitch Ashley, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

StorMagic didn't start from scratch with SvHCI. It built off its existing SvSAN product and utilized a kernel-based virtual machine for hypervisor and container management, Ashley said. StorMagic's software manages and runs its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), and the company is focusing capabilities on addressing needs like the edge and giving those customers a way to import VMs.

Minimizing migration migraines VM Import is a guided tool that enables customers to take their existing VMware VMs and export them to StorMagic, according to Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer at StorMagic. This tool will remove some of the manual steps that are currently present. SvHCI's new features are aimed at SMB and edge customers who might be looking for an alternative following Broadcom's changes to the VMware catalog, perpetual licenses and support, according to Kornfield. "There's a huge installed base of customers that have just been using [VMware]," he said. "They're used to it. They know how to install it and manage it, but they can't afford to continue." Customers are looking at migration tools as they look for VMware alternatives, according to Jerome Wendt, president and lead analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group. "As companies are looking to migrate off of a VMware, they need some way to get their VMs off of VMware and onto their hypervisor," Wendt said. SvHCI is all software and can use existing HCI hardware at edge locations, which provides an advantage to customers in terms of flexibility, according to Wendt. VergeIO provides a similar product that uses existing hardware and allows for the import of VMs.