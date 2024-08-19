VergeIO reveals rapid virtual machine migration tech

An increased need to optimize IT costs has placed a renewed focus on hybrid cloud and on-premises infrastructure environments. According to recent research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, 91% of organizations agreed that data center modernization is strategic and offers a competitive advantage. As organizations embark on their data center modernization journeys, 82% said hyperconverged infrastructure is core to their plans.

For more than two decades, virtualization has been an essential way to maximize IT utilization and efficiency. The use of hyperconverged infrastructure has served as a method to simplify and accelerate the deployment, management and scalability of virtualized environments.

Change in virtualization environments and HCI deployments Recent shifts in software licensing plans have begun to change the way organizations approach both their virtualization environments and their HCI deployments. In the same study of IT environments, 76% of organizations identified hypervisor software costs as a concern, and 89% agreed that the ability to use and evaluate multiple hypervisor and orchestration options is strategic. Application migrations can be complex and introduce risk. As a result, organizations are sometimes hesitant to integrate multiple options. The scale of VM environments in the typical enterprise -- along with the critical role those virtualized applications play in supporting the business -- often inhibits the use of multiple options. Simplifying the application environment migration process is essential to achieve flexibility. Flexibility, in turn, is essential to controlling costs.