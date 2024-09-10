JFrog connects key software supply chain management dots

A new product and growing partnerships with GitHub and Nvidia by JFrog represent significant steps forward in the still-evolving field of software supply chain management, according to industry analysts.

JFrog Runtime Security, shipped this week, marks the vendor's first foray into managing software supply chain security for workloads running in production beyond source code analysis and static application security testing features previously released for its Xray artifact scanning tool. The vendor also previously offered curation for open source packages, a mechanism that could block certain vulnerable libraries from running in production, as well as contextual analysis that showed which common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) users had running in production and detect exposed secrets data.

Now, Runtime completes the picture with bidirectional visibility and tracking of software packages from one end of the software supply chain to the other. This toolchain starts with JFrog's GitHub partnership, which connects source code in GitHub repositories with binary artifacts stored in its Artifactory repos, and now ends with data showing which packages and binaries are loaded into memory on production systems, according to CTO and co-founder Yoav Landman.

"You can examine the workloads in production and see what vulnerable artifacts are there, and then you can backtrack and go all the way back to the package, to the build that's created this package, to the source code that's created this package," Landman said. "This is the last mile. … We can have full traceability for anything in the runtime all the way to the source."

JFrog Runtime Security adds software supply chain management for production workloads.

Visibility in line with NIST CI/CD guidelines Users of JFrog and GitHub Actions can get integrated software bill of materials packages that attest to the provenance of binaries and their associated source code. Joint customers can also see GitHub Advanced Security findings together with JFrog Advanced Security findings in the same interface. JFrog Runtime now adds an incident triage view that also centralizes visibility into production issues that's searchable by container image version, CVE or workload. "This linkage is not just about security -- if you know about an image that is leaking memory or just very slow, you can hunt it down," Landman said. "Or we can tell you that you have an outdated version in runtime, and there's a new version waiting to be deployed." There are other software supply chain management vendors that offer similar connections between vulnerabilities and workloads in production, along with remediation assistance and patching, which JFrog Runtime doesn't yet support. But the ability to trace connections among source code, binaries, release packages and runtime workloads throughout the software development process appears unique, according to Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC. For example, Norton said, JFrog probably comes closest to meeting new recommendations from NIST's latest guidance for DevSecOps supply chain security issued in February. Specifically, one item in that document's guidelines for CI/CD pipelines isn't well established among open source and vendor tools yet. "The inputs and outputs of each build step should be verified to ensure that the correct steps have been executed by the expected component or entity." There still isn't anything approaching an industry standard for such a verification process or a means to evaluate the accuracy of such tools. But JFrog's tools could now potentially satisfy that requirement, Norton said. "If you bring in curation, which is even further left than the source code, [JFrog is] going even further … tracking a package from … being brought in [from open source repositories] all the way through to what's running in production," Norton said. "The release lifecycle management capability that [JFrog] launched last year … implemented [an] immutable release bundle … that's sort of the underpinning of all of this -- of actually being able to understand [the] provenance of an open source package [with] visibility into that whole path."