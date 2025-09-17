Maximizing water recycling in modern data center design

Water is the most energy-efficient cooling medium available for data centers. However, like the Earth's land, there is a finite amount of water. Restrictions on water use are rising as water scarcity is becoming a global concern.

Enhanced data center cooling systems are becoming more necessary as the demand for AI rises. Data center architects are designing modern data centers to use significantly less water, but replacing water cooling with traditional cooling methods increases energy demand.

This article explores how data centers can reduce their water footprint by adopting recycling methods, such as water reclamation and using natural resources.

Water reclamation Water reclamation is the use of treated stormwater and wastewater. Once treated, data centers can use reclaimed water for their cooling systems, potentially recycling millions of gallons of otherwise wasted water annually. Stormwater retention Stormwater retention collects rain runoff from roads and rooftops into a basin or water tank. Rain runoff has contaminants and sediment, so filtration and treatment are necessary before integrating it into cooling systems. Water treatment involves filtering out impurities like sediment, chemicals and bacteria to mitigate blockages, microbial growth and corrosion within the system. Underground basins minimize evaporation loss and further contamination. Flood zones are not ideal for data center locations. However, with proper supervision and planning, being near a flood zone can be beneficial. Basins can capture water from nearby areas prone to flooding, which would help drain the low-lying land and replenish the data center's water supply. The cooling capacity depends on the amount of water captured and the cooling system's efficiency. Recycling water back into the holding basin can further minimize water loss, so long as the basin is large enough to avoid a temperature increase when the warm water reintegrates. Wastewater reclamation Buildings with kitchens and laundry facilities produce significant amounts of usable wastewater, or gray water, that is usually dumped into sewers. Data center cooling systems can use gray water. Advanced plumbing designs are necessary to isolate highly contaminated water, or black water. On-site treatment systems then purify gray water to meet the quality requirements of data center cooling infrastructure. Data centers can also partner with public utilities, such as wastewater treatment plants, to use treated wastewater that would otherwise be discharged into natural waterways.