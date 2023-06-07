Strategies to work toward data center decarbonization

Given the state of the world's climate crisis, it's necessary for data centers to decarbonize as much as possible. It's best to get ahead now before global or local policies require organizations to roll out decarbonization measures.

Data centers everywhere need to keep up with energy efficiency best practices to strive toward data center decarbonization and protect the climate at large. Organizations must develop initiatives to move new data centers to suitable climates, invest in renewable energy and install energy-efficient hardware.

Why decarbonization matters for data centers Data centers and data transmission networks each account for about 1% to 1.5% of global electricity use, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This energy use -- and the emissions it produces -- has direct and indirect effects on the climate. The IEA has developed a roadmap for the global energy sector called the Net Zero by 2050 Scenario. The goal is to achieve global energy-related carbon neutrality by 2050, which will give the world a chance to limit the rise in the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Why 1.5 degrees? There is significant risk and many reasons for concern for global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius based on observed environmental impacts and historical scientific evidence the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change compiled. Such risks include the following: More intense and more frequent climate and weather extremes.

Higher probability of extreme drought, precipitation deficits and risks associated with water availability.

Expansion of areas with significant increases in runoff, as well as those that flood hazards affect.

Higher probability of sea ice-free Arctic Ocean during the summer.

Increased ocean acidification, threatening an abundance of marine taxonomic groups.

Higher risks of local species losses and extinction. These are just a few examples, and the IEA noted that, while global commitments and actions are growing, we are still falling short of what the world needs to limit this rise in temperature. Data center emissions have only grown modestly since 2010, despite growing demand for digital services, largely thanks to more energy-efficient products, practices and renewable energy purchases. However, these emissions must drop 50% by 2030 to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Incentives to adopt greener data center policies Protecting the climate is not the only reason to commit to decarbonization. There are a few ways adopting greener policies in the data center may benefit an organization. Positive PR Data center operators are often asked, "What are you doing to offset your carbon emissions?" Customers are prioritizing lower carbon footprints in their own businesses, and they want to know their data center partners are doing their part to work toward decarbonization. And with customer demand comes investor interest. Have a clear plan for environmental sustainability, and communicate it broadly to attract the interest of investors and customers who care about carbon accounting. Improve energy efficiency to save on energy costs For those focused on the bottom line, there is an initial price barrier to invest in renewable energy sources. It is not easy to replace infrastructure. However, there are regular advances in technology, from hardware and software to power and cooling equipment. By investing in new energy-efficient equipment, energy costs will go down over time. The government may also subsidize your investment in renewable energy, bringing costs down even further. Stay one step ahead of industry regulations The global pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050 laid out by the IEA is ambitious. While current policies are often lacking and few and far between, they will only become stricter, more widely rolled out and more ambitious as climate concern grows. You can get ready and stay one step ahead by investigating what decarbonization looks like for your data center and adopting greener policies today.