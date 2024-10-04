Companies invest in climate technology to reduce emissions

Businesses globally are increasing investments in climate technology to reach carbon emission reduction and sustainability goals by 2030.

Chris Papadopoullos, analyst at data analytics and consulting firm GlobalData, said nearly 6,000 companies set emissions targets in 2024, up from 1,000 in 2021. Emissions targets include Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are emissions from assets owned by a company, and Scope 3 emissions generated by a company's supply chain. To reach those goals, businesses are turning to climate technology.

"Most of the near-term targets have a target year of 2030," Papadopoullos said during a GlobalData webinar on climate technology last week. "That's what's driving a lot of the near-term investment in climate technology and decarbonization."

Papadopoullos described four primary investment areas for businesses to reach their carbon emission and sustainability targets by 2030.

1. Renewable energy sources The main investment area for carbon reduction is renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, Papadopoullos said. Due to its cheaper cost, companies primarily invest in solar, he added. Public cloud companies like Microsoft and Google are heavily investing in renewable energy, he said. This year, Microsoft signed a deal with Qcells, a solar technology company based in Seoul, South Korea, to supply 12 gigawatts of U.S.-produced solar panels through 2032. Meanwhile, Google helped finance a deal for increasing capacity at a geothermal power plant in Nevada. "Microsoft and Google need lots of renewable energy for their data centers to power their cloud and AI," Papadopoullos said. He added that it's not just tech companies investing in renewable energy. Beverage manufacturer PepsiCo and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly that are investing in on-site solar panels.

2. Electric vehicles and alternative fuels Companies are boosting investments in electric vehicles and alternative fuels to reduce carbon emissions, Papadopoullos said. Not only are automotive companies producing more electric vehicles, but companies are also assessing how to electrify fleets within their supply chains, he said. Pointing to Walmart, Papadopoullos said the company added a hydrogen fuel-cell powered electric semi-truck to its fleet in Canada. Amazon also uses electric vehicles for delivery and is piloting alternative fuel projects, he said. "You'll see a lot of companies trying to convert [gas] vehicle fleets to electric fleets," Papadopoullos said.

3. Batteries and energy storage Electric vehicles and renewable energy sources rely on batteries to store and deploy energy, which Papadopoullos said will spur investment in those areas. Microsoft and Google need lots of renewable energy for their data centers to power their cloud and AI. Chris PapadopoullosAnalyst, GlobalData He said innovation in batteries is helping the industry move away from traditional materials such as cobalt and nickel. Cobalt is mostly mined from the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising environmental and social concerns. Nickel is processed in countries such as Russia and China, which raises geopolitical concerns. Companies experimenting with battery advances are focusing on sodium ion and other alternatives that don't use nickel or cobalt, Papadopoullos said. "As companies install more on-site renewables, they're going to want more battery storage themselves in order to store some of that power, potentially sell excess power back to the grid and have that revenue stream," he said.