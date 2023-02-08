Words to go: 6 key data center sustainability metrics

As organizations look to improve sustainability in their data centers, they may have to quantify how a data center uses its resources. Many standards exist to provide data center management and key stakeholders guidance as they roll out their green initiatives, such as LEED, Green Globes and others. But organizations may find themselves overwhelmed with unfamiliar metrics as they look to measure and quantify their environmental impact.

Data center sustainability metrics help managers understand their data centers' energy use and measure ways to become more energy efficient as they design data centers. While there are scores of metrics to consider, become familiar with some of the basics to better understand how to quantify data center sustainability.

Resource effectiveness metrics Of all the metrics data center managers can use to determine how efficiently they use resources, effectiveness metrics are some of the easiest to understand and quantify. There are metrics to measure the use of resources such as carbon, power and water. Many of these metrics were developed by The Green Grid, an organization that focuses on data center sustainability best practices and measurements. Power usage effectiveness The most prominent of all metrics, power usage effectiveness (PUE), is a measure of the energy efficiency of a data center and how well it uses input power. The metric is calculated by dividing the total facility power use by the power used by IT equipment. The total facility power is the amount the facility uses as a whole, including all assets, cooling systems and lighting. Total power used by IT equipment refers to the power used for storage, networking, controlling and monitoring equipment as well as workstations. PUE = Total facility power ÷ total power used by IT equipment Anything not used for computing is attributed to the total facility power category. PUE is expressed as ratio, where a ratio of 1.0 represents a "perfect" PUE. The more the PUE increases from 1.0, the less efficient data center energy efficiency is. As of 2022 the average PUE was 1.55, according to the Uptime Institute. Carbon usage effectiveness Carbon usage effectiveness (CUE) is a metric that determines how well a data center uses carbon resources. The metric is calculated by dividing carbon dioxide emission equivalents (CO2eq) by total IT equipment energy use, usually in kilowatt-hours (kWh). To calculate CUE, the equation is the following. CUE = Carbon dioxide emission equivalents caused by data center energy use (CO2eq) ÷ IT equipment energy usage (kWh) A lower CUE ratio represents more optimal use of carbon. Water usage effectiveness Many data centers use water to cool data center infrastructure. Water usage effectiveness (WUE) measures how effective the use of water is in a data center in relation to its energy consumption. It is calculated by dividing data center water consumption in liters (L) by IT equipment energy usage in kWh. To calculate WUE, the equation is the following. WUE = Data center water consumption (L) ÷ IT equipment energy usage (kWh) A lower WUE represents more efficient use of water resources in a data center.