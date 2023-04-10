The era of the sustainable data center has begun. More IT decision-makers are including sustainability and energy efficiency in their key decision criteria for new infrastructure investments, in addition to cost, performance, availability and security. TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group recently conducted research of IT professionals involved in IT product and service purchase decisions about the state of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that revealed the following:

93% of organizations incorporated ESG elements into their requests for proposals (RFPs) or requests for information (RFIs).

87% identified that an internal ESG program led to an accelerated replacement time frame for existing IT equipment.

Corporate ESG strategies cover a wide range of topics and business initiatives, and environmental and sustainability requirements tend to be defined early in the planning process. When it comes to assigning responsibility to drive those environmental and sustainability initiatives, IT typically is assigned to the task. Enterprise Strategy Group's research report "The Role of ESG Programs in IT Decision Making" showed that 65% of organizations identified IT as the business function most active in driving ESG initiatives. This response rate was significantly higher than the second most commonly identified function, the executive team, at 37%.

When working with suppliers, IT organizations have begun adding multiple sustainability-related requirements into their RFPs and RFIs, asking for information pertaining to carbon usage in the supply chain, the level of reuse and recycling programs in place, and the energy efficiency of infrastructure components.

While those sustainability-related considerations should be a part of every new infrastructure purchase evaluation, it is important to remember that the industry is still fairly immature in its ability to accurately measure and track such metrics, especially outside their own organizations (e.g., across the supply chain). IT decision-makers should still press for answers, however, given that this pressure will drive the needed improvement in maturity. In the near term, however, they may want to focus mainly on the requirements that infrastructure vendors can accurately measure: energy efficiency and, more specifically, energy efficiency per infrastructure capability -- in other words, power usage per usable capacity at the required performance level.