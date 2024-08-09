Explore underwater data centers' viability, sustainability

Water is a big part of hardware cooling efforts for data centers. Microsoft took that to the next level by submerging a mini data center under the sea. This experiment has data center experts wondering if underwater facilities will be a viable option in the future, along with questions of their impact on the environment and overall sustainability.

Could underwater data centers be built at scale and power the next generation of technology, like the land-based ones that take up tens of thousands of square feet? Let's look closer at underwater data centers and whether they're viable and sustainable.

Why are data centers being put into the ocean? Data centers house and manage the vast amounts of information that people generate and consume every day. Site selection for modern data centers usually includes areas where electricity is inexpensive, the land is cheap and the facility doesn't impose on the local communities. Deployment of underwater data centers offers similar benefits, though some additional costs and downsides present significant barriers.

Examples of underwater data centers Project Natick by Microsoft in 2015 and 2018 was one of the first underwater data centers. As of 2020, Microsoft put an end to Project Natick. Phase 1 in 2015 consisted of a small data center that underwent tests off the coast of California for 105 days. Phase 2 in 2018 was the deployment of a slightly bigger data center, called Northern Isles, set 117 feet (35.7 meters) deep on the seafloor off Scotland's coast for two years. It housed 864 servers in a vessel approximately 40 feet (12.2 meters) long and 9 feet (2.8 meters) in diameter with a low-pressure, dry nitrogen environment. Another company, Subsea Cloud, designs and deploys commercially available underwater data centers. It uses nonpressurized "pods" for its servers, which contain a proprietary nonconductive liquid to protect the technology inside. Subsea Cloud claims its pods can withstand a depth up to 3,000 feet (914.4 meters). The pods use passive cooling methods, which reduce their carbon footprint and impact on the surrounding environment. In 2023, Highlander, a company that specializes in underwater data centers, launched a commercial facility in the water near Hainan, China. The data center weighs about 1,433 tons (1,300 metric tons) and is about 115 feet (35 meters) underwater. The company plans to deploy 100 more modules in the near future to reduce land, fresh water and electricity use.

The benefits of underwater data centers The use of underwater data centers leads to possible energy sustainability, low cost and less land use compared to large-scale data centers. There are multiple factors in enabling these benefits. Abundant real estate and reduced latency Approximately 40% of the human population lives within 62 miles (100 kilometers) of a coast. Companies can deploy data centers offshore if there is not enough land available for a facility. Underwater data centers near the coastline would be available to a large percentage of the population without occupying space for residential and commercial development. Underwater data centers placed near densely populated coastal areas can reduce or eliminate latency over the network. Data would have a short distance to travel. Cost savings through upfront investments Most cloud servers have a five- to 10-year life span, while other infrastructure equipment is good for up to five years. Companies can purchase the hardware outright and only revisit purchases for new equipment once the life span ends. Lower hardware failure rates Tech hardware lasts longer underwater because humans don't jostle or bump into the containers. It also suffers from less corrosion when stored in dry nitrogen-based environments. Microsoft noted that the failure rate underwater was one-eighth of that on land. Lower power needs and costs Due to their smaller size and more efficient construction, underwater data centers use less power. They could be colocated with other offshore facilities, like sea-based wind farms that generate power through wind or sea wave action. Subsea Cloud taps into existing undersea cabling to power its pods, eliminating the need for new power sources. No cooling costs Deep-sea data centers use the ocean's cooling capacity to consistently maintain lower temperatures. There's no need for an active, energy-intensive mechanical cooling system since the surrounding water is naturally cooler than the hardware inside the vessel. Seawater is also a climate-friendly resource. Reduced time to deployment An underwater data center can be built and deployed in weeks as it is a manufacturing project. A manufacturing project uses existing industries and markets that work on faster timelines than one of a giant data center facility on land.

The downsides to underwater data centers Although the experiments and benefits make underwater data centers seem like near-future and frequent deployments, they have downsides that make the idea unfeasible -- for now. Accessibility for deployment and retrieval Accessing the seabed might be a challenge, particularly in deep waters or areas prone to rough conditions. Underwater vessels can handle rough seas, but deployment vessels cannot. Energy sources Climate-friendly power sources are not always available. Offshore wind farms stop working on calm days, and wave-based generators might only work with waves above a certain size. Physical security The vessel's underwater location protects it against most criminals and trespassers. However, it is vulnerable to well-funded criminals and nation-state actors, who might find it easier to attack a facility not defended by traditional means. Scalability Because of its size, replicating a land-based data center underwater might not be possible by networking multiple ones together. It depends on other factors, like the hardware, power source and project requirements. Seabed location and jurisdiction The stability of the seafloor and the jurisdiction of the water are big factors when deciding on a location. Depending on the location, permitting to allow for these types of vessels and constructions might be an issue. Vessel structure durability Underwater data centers are restricted by size to the currently available construction methods and materials. Microsoft's test vessel was only 40 feet (12.2 meters) long and 9 feet (2.8 meters) in diameter, while Subsea Cloud's pods are about 20 feet (6 meters) long. Experts are unsure of how to build and deploy larger structures at scale that are safe enough for hardware.