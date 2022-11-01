Sustainable software needs more tools, corporate buy-in

Sustainable software limits hardware's energy consumption and minimizes environmental impact by lowering data center carbon emissions. But individual developers who adopt greener coding practices are unlikely to make a dent in software's carbon emissions without organizational and vendor support.

In theory, developers can create sustainable software by implementing green software best practices, such as reducing polling network calls or cleaning up inefficient or duplicate features. But in practice, developers' hands are often tied by other organizational demands, such as fast delivery and vendor lock-in. For sustainability to take root, developers need broad organizational policies committed to lowering carbon emissions, better vendor sustainability practices and more tools for developers to assess software's effects on the environment, according to industry experts.

Optimization for sustainability is often the lowest priority for organizations, especially in the case of revenue-generating applications, said Vladimir Mukhin, lead systems engineer at an IT services company in Newtown, Pa.

"There are always higher priorities, such as security, making the application scalable and highly available, or adding new features," he said.

Chris Pratt, founder of Vocal Software, a video conferencing company, agreed that the environment can be a low priority for some enterprises. Vocal generates carbon-negative software wherever possible, such as running software on carbon-negative hardware, but Pratt doesn't think that is the norm for enterprises.

"If a developer is working for a company, I'm going to assume that the CEO is worried about getting code out on time," he said. "They don't care whether the code is convoluted and uses a ton of energy -- they want code that works and solves a business problem."

Green hardware might be key to sustainable software A developer's ability to produce sustainable software is largely dependent on what hardware the software is running on or how a vendor is powering a data center, Pratt said. Many software engineers work for companies with on-premises hardware, and those companies might choose to adopt a carbon-negative policy for their data centers, he said. Carbon-negative data centers remove more carbon than they emit, through either cleaner energy sources or carbon offsets -- credits organizations can buy to decrease their carbon footprint. "But [sustainability] is certainly not something that a single software engineer can address," Pratt said. "It is dependent on their organization or their vendor's organization to address." Enterprise developers might have their hands tied when it comes to choosing where to run their applications, but some developers -- such as freelancers or those working for smaller organizations -- might have the freedom to take a closer look at more sustainable hardware options for running software, Pratt said. The three main hyperscalers -- AWS, Google and Microsoft -- have pledged to curb carbon emissions. For example, Amazon claims it is on track to power all operations, including AWS, with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Microsoft claims it has been carbon neutral, which means it removes as much carbon each year as it emits, since 2012, and it plans to reach carbon negativity by 2030. Google claims Google Cloud work processes have been net zero since 2019, and it has plans to run on carbon-free energy such as wind power by 2030. Net zero expands carbon neutral to include all greenhouse gases, such as fluorinated gases, methane and nitrous oxide. But these steps from hyperscalers don't go far enough, Mukhin said. "Cloud providers could offer extra discounts for performance-optimized applications," he said. "This would provide additional external motivation for developers to start making greener software."