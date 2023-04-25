KubeCon highlights open source to combat climate change

At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023, industry experts came together to discuss how to curb carbon emissions and save energy, including the critical role of the open source community.

The open source model relies on collaboration and group contribution. Addressing climate change requires a similar approach: Although no one person is responsible for the climate crisis, collective effort is required to make a difference.

To raise awareness about sustainability in tech, speakers throughout the three-day conference explored existing Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) sustainability projects and led discussions on the importance of community collaboration to further climate-focused advancements.

Sustainability requires collaboration Open source principles focus on enhancing software quality, innovation and diverse perspectives. In the presentation "Accelerate Sustainable Computing with Community Collaboration," Red Hat senior principal software engineer Huamin Chen and Red Hat principal community architect Cara Delia explored how open source values can advance sustainable cloud-native computing. By focusing its attention and efforts on climate change initiatives, the open source community can help promote policy development, further research efforts and fuel future investments. "Open source can provide critical transparency, traceable and inclusive decision-making, and collaboration for innovations," Delia said in the presentation. "This will help enable the public and private sectors and research institutes to move quicker in their decarbonization and conservation efforts." In addition, collaboration eliminates the need for every organization to reinvent the wheel to address the climate crisis. "The more data we have, the better we can track progress," SUSE CTO Thomas Di Giacomo said in an interview. Openly sharing data and using open source software can close knowledge gaps across organizations, enabling developers and maintainers to deliver platforms, models and tools that promote sustainability.

Promoting collaboration on sustainability within organizations Kristina Devochko, software architect at IT collaboration platform Admincontrol, had a similar message for organizations in her presentation "Be the Change Our Planet Seeks: How You Can Contribute to Running Environment-Friendly Workloads on Kubernetes." "Each and every one of us should collaborate together to improve and reduce the amount of unused and underutilized resources," Devochko said in the presentation. This starts with creating dialogue, both within the organization and with customers, she said, as well as choosing to support vendors and projects that take sustainability into consideration. According to Devochko, implementing sustainability practices into IT strategies requires the right mindset and tools. For example, organizations can use the shared responsibility model, most often used for public cloud adoption, to gauge sustainability initiatives and ensure accountability. Devochko recommended using open source tools such as Cloud Carbon Footprint to determine each workload's carbon emissions and pinpoint more resource-intensive public cloud regions. She also mentioned Kepler and Karpenter. These tools, designed to help organizations scale their Kubernetes workflows to conserve energy, can also reduce costs and improve performance. "Sustainability is part of innovation," Di Giacomo said. "By being more energy-efficient, having longer lifecycles of hardware and software, then [companies] become more efficient, operationally speaking. They save money, so it's good for the business as well."