Market research: AI coding tools push production problems

AI coding tools are here to stay, but so are the security and stability issues they introduce in production, which could be a thornier problem to solve.

Those conclusions are consistent among recent market research reports from Google's DORA research division, DevSecOps vendor Harness, and IDC. AI coding tools are widely adopted according to all these surveys: 90% of DORA's 5,000 software developer respondents to its State of AI-assisted Software Development survey reported using AI tools, and 71% said they use these tools for coding. IDC's 2025 DevSecOps, Vulnerability Management and Software Supply Chain Security survey of 511 respondents found that only 2% reported that developers were not actively using these tools, while the largest group, 32.9%, indicated that between 26% and 50% of developers actively use them. Additionally, a survey of 900 respondents conducted by Harness revealed that, on average, development and engineering teams use between 8 and 10 AI tools.

These tools were also consistently shown to boost developer productivity – over 80% of DORA respondents said AI has enhanced their productivity, while 78% of 211 respondents to IDC's 2024 Generative AI Developer Survey reported a mean 35% boost in their productivity. Bottlenecks in software delivery related to AI-generated code, identified in DORA's 2024 report, had eased somewhat by 2025, while the Harness survey found that 63% of organizations delivered code to production faster using AI tools.

However, surveys also consistently reported problems caused by the increase in AI-generated code in production environments, as well as gaps between the use of automated coding tools and automated testing and remediation. In the DORA report, higher AI usage was linked to greater software delivery instability, a metric that combines the change fail rate and rework rate of software deployments. In fact, the link between AI usage and instability, measured in standard deviations from the mean, was stronger than the connections between AI usage and software delivery throughput, product performance and code quality. Similarly, the Harness survey found that 45% of all deployments involving AI-generated code lead to problems.

The impact is already being felt, with 72% of organizations reporting they’ve experienced a production incident tied to AI code. Trevor StuartSenior Vice President, Harness

A Harness executive clarified what the report meant by "problems" following its release on Sept. 30.

"In subsequent responses, we saw clear themes emerge: 48% expressed concerns about increased vulnerabilities, and 43% flagged greater risk of regulatory non-compliance," wrote Trevor Stuart, senior vice president and general manager at Harness, in an email to Informa TechTarget. "The impact is already being felt, with 72% of organizations reporting they’ve experienced a production incident tied to AI code."

IDC's 2025 DevSecOps survey found that 41.6% of respondents occasionally identified security issues introduced by AI-generated code in fewer than half of all code reviews, while 14.1% and 18.5%, respectively, identified them very frequently in most reviews and frequently in more than half of reviews.

Security worries persist with AI agents, too. Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia, found that 51% of 350 respondents surveyed between March and April 2025 were actively deploying AI agents. Security and compliance concerns topped the list of challenges, named by 39% of respondents and identified by 17% as the most significant.