Google's DORA DevOps report warns against metrics misuse

Google's DevOps Research and Assessment team trades in metrics -- DevOps metrics, that is. But its latest State of DevOps report also warns against overusing them.

The "Accelerate State of DevOps Report 2023" surveyed 36,000 IT pros about their experiences implementing DevOps and its effects on organizational performance.

The DevOps Research and Assessment group (DORA) suggests IT pros evaluate team performance according to four key metrics: deployment frequency; lead time for changes; change failure rate; and failed deployment recovery time, previously mean time to restore service (MTTR). Since Google acquired DORA in 2018, startups and established software development vendors including Sleuth, Harness and Atlassian have reported on DORA metrics for engineering managers.

While DORA still takes stock of organizational performance using metrics, this year's report also warns of common pitfalls when DORA metrics are viewed as an exact science or used improperly to evaluate team-by-team performance.

"Measurement is not the goal, just as delivering software is not the goal," according to the report, which is now in its ninth year. "Fixating on performance metrics can lead to ineffective behaviors. Investing in capabilities and learning is a better way to enable success. Teams that learn the most improve the most."

Organizational pitfalls: the perils of metrics misuse It's natural for engineering managers and executives to use DORA metric results as goals and to compare the performance of different development teams, but this is a mistake, said Nathen Harvey, developer advocate at DORA and Google Cloud. Nathen Harvey Nathen Harvey "What I really want leaders to do is not celebrate the fastest software delivery teams," he said. "I want them to celebrate the most improved software delivery teams at the end of the year. Let's look at who improved the most. Because that's the team that's embracing this idea of continuous improvement." Continuous improvement is never "done," which can be difficult for business leaders to absorb, Harvey added. Even the most improved team can still improve further. The slowest team within a company might have improved the most based on the specifics of the application it delivers. Comparing its metrics to a team that develops a different application -- with different constraints, infrastructure requirements and user experiences -- often isn't productive and can even be toxic, he said. The DORA DevOps report calls for software development teams to focus not on being "feature factories," in Harvey's words but on user experience and team wellbeing. "Engineers might not know who they're building for [or] why they're building these features, they're just told, 'Ship more, ship more, ship more, ship more,'" he said. "What we see in those sorts of teams is higher burnout -- even though they're able to ship faster, they're maybe not shipping the right thing." Teams that build software with the end user in mind, however, have 40% higher organizational performance, according to the DORA DevOps report. The ideal approach is a balance between deployment speed, operational performance and user experience, the report states.