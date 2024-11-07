Google DORA issues platform engineering caveats

Overall, the platform engineering trend in enterprise IT is a positive one, according to an influential DevOps report -- but it requires continuous improvement to avoid potentially significant downsides.

Platform engineering, the practice of maintaining an internal self-service IT infrastructure on behalf of development teams, has gone mainstream over the last two years as full-stack developers proved to be in short supply for enterprise organizations. Generally, this approach has worked well, according to the Google Cloud DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team's annual "Accelerate State of DevOps" survey of 3,000 organizations.

"Internal developer platform users had 8% higher levels of individual productivity and 10% higher levels of team performance," according to the survey report released Oct. 22. "Additionally, an organization's software delivery and operations performance increases 6% when using a platform."

But amid the findings, a warning also emerged.

"[T]hese gains do not come without some drawbacks," the report said. "Throughput and change stability saw decreases of 8% and 14%, respectively, which was a surprising result."

Platform engineering and AI's influence In DORA's terminology, delivery throughput measures the speed of making updates to applications; change stability measures whether updates lead to additional work due to failures -- higher stability means failures are less likely, so a decrease in stability means more additional work. Another section of the report found similar downsides to the use of AI-powered coding tools on overall software delivery. Nathen Harvey Nathen Harvey DORA can't say definitively whether the two trends are connected based on this year's data, but "it's definitely part of our hypothesis," said Nathen Harvey, DORA lead and developer advocate at Google Cloud. "Perhaps the platform isn't doing enough to provide test infrastructure and test frameworks and so forth," Harvey said. "In either case, you're getting less quality and maybe less quantity of feedback on changes as you go. ... Maybe we're not getting feedback fast enough." In one analyst's view, this disparity is rooted in the uneven use of AI automation between software development and platform teams so far. If the code velocity is increased to multitudes higher, but the release engineering, testing and SRE are all still done in old-school fashion, this will lead to a very unstable environment. Andy ThuraiAnalyst, Constellation Research "Code velocity and stability ... have always been a problem with hyperproductive organizations," said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "If the code velocity is increased to multitudes higher, but the release engineering, testing and SRE [site reliability engineering] are all still done in old-school fashion, this will lead to a very unstable environment."

Platform engineering friction, security tradeoffs Some of the imbalance between platform engineering and software delivery velocity is inherent to the practice, according to the DORA report. "[T]he added machinery that changes need to pass through before getting deployed to production decreases the overall throughput of changes," the report stated. "In general, when an internal developer platform is being used to build and deliver software, there is usually an increase in the number of 'handoffs' between systems and implicitly teams." That "added machinery" might introduce friction, but it could also stem from what TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found as a primary motivator for platform adoption in recent research: improved security. "Integrating security policies directly into IaC [infrastructure-as-code] and GitOps workflows ensures that security is embedded into the overall development lifecycle, instead of being treated as an afterthought," according to the analyst firm's "Application Modernization and the Role of Platform Engineering" report published in October. "Automated monitoring and real-time security compliance checks can help maintain consistent policies across environments, protecting application infrastructure from threats while maintaining operational agility." However, another Google DORA hypothesis is that an increased sense of safety to experiment with changes could lead to change instability in some platform environments. "In this instance the higher level of instability isn't necessarily a bad thing since the platform is empowering teams to experiment and deliver changes, which results in an increased level of change failure and rework," the DORA report stated. Or it could also be that the platform is ineffective in ensuring the quality of changes made to production, in which case it must be reworked, according to the report.