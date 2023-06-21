Retail companies gain DORA metrics ROI from specialist tools

Two companies in the retail industry refined their DevOps processes with tools that offered suggestions for improvement and automation based on DORA metrics and other engineering efficiency measures.

Google's DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team identified four key DevOps metrics in its annual Accelerate State of DevOps Report beginning in 2018: deployment frequency, lead time for changes, time to restore service and change failure rate. A fifth category, reliability, was added in 2021. Since the DORA survey was established, reports on its metrics have become commonplace within DevOps tools, from specialized vendor products to broader software suites such as Atlassian Jira.

In the last two years, DORA and other engineering efficiency metrics such as the SPACE framework have increasingly become a feature of those broader tools, rather than the basis for a separate marketplace of vendors. But customers of specialists Sleuth.io and Propelo -- prior to its acquisition by Harness -- found advantages in separate, focused products, such as in-depth data gathering, accuracy in data processing techniques, and recommendations on how to get better DORA metrics results.

For athletic wear company Puma, DORA metrics reports in Jira weren't as mature in 2021, when the company's global ecommerce team chose Sleuth. Atlassian's Compass product, added in 2022, may also up the competitive ante for Sleuth. For now, however, Puma is sticking with the startup, which was founded in 2019 by former Atlassian employees.

"They have the hounds of hell upon them right now because everyone else is figuring out how to calculate DORA metrics and how to do deployment-related stuff," said Michael Gaskin, senior DevOps manager for global ecommerce at Puma. "But since they have a good team and they are agile and able to release things quickly, that bodes well."

Puma taps Sleuth to boost DevOps results Gaskin took over Puma's ecommerce DevOps in 2021, as the company adopted a new headless architecture for its online storefront application. The headless architecture shifted the company away from a monolithic application to separated front-end and back-end components connected via API. This meant more frequent software deployments to different environments such as the company's website and mobile applications, and Gaskin said he wanted a data-driven way to show the company the benefits of the architecture change. [Sleuth] could tell you the real truth of what was released and not an approximation of what was released based on what someone wrote down in Jira or Confluence. You could sometimes find things that you wouldn't otherwise know about. Michael Gaskin Senior DevOps manager, global ecommerce, Puma Sleuth gathered precise DORA metrics data from multiple workflow stages throughout the software delivery lifecycle, which meant Gaskin could pinpoint the specific causes of bottlenecks regardless of whether they were documented elsewhere. "[Sleuth] could tell you the real truth of what was released, and not an approximation of what was released based on what someone wrote down in Jira or Confluence," Gaskin said. "You could sometimes find things that you wouldn't otherwise know about." Two features added since Puma's initial purchase of Sleuth have Gaskin staying the course with the third-party vendor rather than moving to Atlassian's built-in features. One feature, Sleuth Actions -- which was launched in beta in January 2021 and is due for general release in the next few months -- kicks off DevOps pipeline automation based on DORA metrics results. The other is a recently released work-in-progress feature. Puma was among the first customers to deploy Sleuth Actions. It uses the feature to update specific Jira fields based on releases to each environment, including one-time URLs generated for each of its preview environments so that business users can test new features before they're released. "We have to make it very obvious for them where they should go, [but] the preview environment URLs are somewhat dynamic -- they have a number in them that changes each time," Gaskin said. "Sleuth was able to put that review environment URL into the Jira issue [automatically]." Sleuth's work-in-progress feature expanded Gaskin's visibility into ongoing hidden issues within DevOps pipelines. "As soon as I opened up those work-in-progress metrics for the first time I saw that there was this giant pull request out there that somebody had been working on for, like, three months, with 300 commits on it," he said. "I never would have really known about that if I hadn't spotted it in those work-in-progress metrics." Gaskin said he uncovered this pull request too late to remove it, but in the future, he hopes work-in-progress metrics will help him intervene earlier in similar situations.