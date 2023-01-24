IT budgets under pressure spur tool consolidation

Against the backdrop of a possible recession, IT budgets aren't expected to grow as much this year as they did in 2022, and IT buyers are rethinking the number of vendor suppliers on their payroll.

Concerns about the global economy and its effect on the tech industry began in mid-2022 with a stock sell-off, and market volatility continued throughout the year. So far in 2023, tech vendors including Google, Amazon and Microsoft have announced major layoffs, while the World Bank made a major cut to its world economic growth outlook for 2023 on Jan 10.

In the meantime, market research on enterprise IT indicates spending growth in 2023 will slow compared to last year. Overall, 52% of IT organizations surveyed by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, for its 2023 Technology Spending Intentions report anticipated an increase in spending for the new year, compared with 62% going in to 2022. More organizations, 18% for 2023 compared with 3% last year, said they plan to decrease IT spending. This is the first time since 2014 that more than 10% of organizations surveyed expected a decrease in spending, according to the ESG report, which was published in November.

Enterprises plan to keep spending under control this year by renegotiating IT vendor contracts, cited by 32% of 742 survey respondents, and reducing the number of vendors they work with, cited by 27%.

"The sprawl of SaaS tools over the last few years has been tremendous. … Most companies only use 10% to 20% of the tools they purchase, and there's a lot of overlap between vendors," said William Dougherty, chief information security officer at Omada Health, a digital healthcare provider in San Francisco. "We'll take a hard look at the cost/benefit of each tool and figure out how to maximize our investments."

Omada Health, Boeing cull observability, DevOps platform tools The specific categories in which enterprise organizations plan to consolidate tools varies. But the cybersecurity, AI and public cloud services tool categories will retain the most spending growth in 2023, according to the ESG report. The key idea is to go deeper with the tools we like, even if they aren't perfect on every feature, rather than continue the sprawl. William DoughertyChief information security officer, Omada Health For Omada Health, the consolidation focus has begun with observability tools, where the organization has reduced the number of vendors it works with from eight to two, with what Dougherty called "some additional cleanup" expected over the next three months. "This allows our engineering teams and security teams to have a unified tool base for logs, performance, security and incident response," he said. "The key idea is to go deeper with the tools we like, even if they aren't perfect on every feature, rather than continue the sprawl." Omada will also evaluate whether it can reduce two identity management vendors to one and move incident response and incident management to one of its remaining observability vendors. Ricardo Torres Ricardo Torres A similar move to consolidate onto a single DevOps platform vendor is afoot at aerospace manufacturer Boeing. It will soon choose a primary vendor for this initiative, according to Ricardo Torres, chief engineer of open source and cloud native and associate technical fellow at Boeing. "For us, and every software engineering organization, people's time is one of our greatest costs," he said. "We're trying to create a single shared experience for all of our software developers … [to] decrease friction for our engineers having to learn a new tool every time they go somewhere else [within the company]." In addition to reducing toil and context switching between different tools, consolidation will increase Boeing's influence over its chosen vendors, he said. "It's easier for us to negotiate with vendors and suppliers and just have better relationships when we're negotiating as an entire enterprise – a Fortune 100 company – as compared to every product line having to go and do it alone," Torres said.