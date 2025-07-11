Digital health IPOs signal thaw, but new success metrics apply

The digital health industry has had an eventful 2025 so far, with two buzzy IPOs foreshadowing a potential new season of growth. The success of digital health IPOs has provided a much-needed boost amid a post-pandemic downturn. Still, experts note that market conditions may prove challenging for digital health companies that are not able to identify and align with rapidly evolving trends and investor sentiment.

The rise and fall of digital health venture funding in recent years offers insight into how much the digital health market has changed in a relatively short period of time. Funding reached a record-breaking high of $14.3 billion in 2020 before doubling to $29.2 billion in 2021, according to Rock Health data. But by 2023 and 2024, digital health funding had stagnated at about $10 billion.

Similarly, the number of digital health IPOs has fallen over the years. After 23 digital health companies went public via SPAC or IPO in 2021, public exits slowed considerably. Another Rock Health report revealed that three digital health companies went public in the second quarter of 2024 following 21 months of no exit activity.

But the recent success of Hinge Health and Omada Health's exits point to a new era in the public market for digital health companies.

"We've certainly been really excited to see a bit of the thawing of what I'll call the digital health IPO winter," said Megan Zweig, president and CEO of Rock Health Advisory, in an interview.

What this thawing will lead to remains unclear, but market experts agree that the factors driving success have changed, leaving digital health companies to contend with new expectations and challenges.

PROVING PROFITABILITY & SUSTAINABILITY The digital health industry has no shortage of ideas for solving age-old healthcare problems. But today's public market is increasingly interested in sustainability. We've certainly been really excited to see a bit of the thawing of what I'll call the digital health IPO winter. Megan ZweigPresident and CEO, Rock Health Advisory "IPO-ing is a milestone, but it's certainly not the finish line," Zweig said. "And so, investors are going to be looking at: what are the growth prospects and profitability prospects longer term?" She added that Omada Health and Hinge Health were able to demonstrate those prospects, exiting with strong signals for sustainability. For instance, Hinge Health, which raised $437.3 million alongside its selling shareholders in its IPO in May, achieved profitability before going public and launched a provider network for musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Meanwhile, despite not having achieved profitability yet, Omada Health raised $150 million in its IPO. The company also recently launched an AI agent to offer nutrition education, helping members identify challenges like emotional eating and make decisions about nutrition, including GLP-1 use, which, according to Zweig, is gaining traction amid the anti-obesity medication boom. "It's not just about the profitability metric when you go public, but how are you continuously leveraging things like technology to improve upon margins, and then of course, thinking about new and different types of products and services to keep scaling, keep growing," Zweig noted. Sunny Kumar, MD, partner at Informed Ventures, echoed Zwieg, noting that achieving profitability is not a hard and fast requirement. However, having a pathway to profitability is. "You can go public while burning cash, but if you don't have a path to profitability, it becomes much, much harder," he said in an interview. "Now, if you're growing very quickly, that can offset that cash burn. But the best companies are the ones that are growing and profitable. Not every company can manage that, of course, but the ones that do are viewed very, very well in this market." For some digital health companies, consolidation via mergers and acquisitions will be key to strengthening their profitability prospects, said Adam Besvinick, founder and managing partner of Looking Glass Capital. Digital health companies that consolidate assets can diversify their revenue streams and offer a more compelling growth trajectory. In addition to diversity in revenue streams, Besvinick emphasized the importance of diversity in purchasing channels. For instance, he singled out employers as a challenging purchasing channel for digital health companies as they are beholden to macroeconomic conditions, which means they may be quick to cut digital health benefits if they don't see a return on investment (ROI) fast enough. The digital health companies that are having the most success and reaching the greatest degree of scale are not primarily relying on employers. Instead, they are pursuing numerous purchasing channels, including direct-to-consumer or selling through providers, Besvinick said. The current digital health landscape is also forcing companies to temper their expectations regarding the size of their IPO fundraising and valuations. Kumar pointed out that digital health companies that raised their last venture rounds at the peak of the market in 2021-22 achieved high valuation multiples; however, the multiples that the public market investors were providing were not at that same level. "Many of the companies in that batch hoped to grow into those multiples, hoped that the public markets would adjust," he said. "But the reality is that that didn't quite happen to that extent. And what you saw was that in order to come into the public markets, in order to IPO successfully, companies like Tempus [AI] and Hinge actually priced well below their last private round valuations. They still had very successful IPOs, but they had to take that bitter pill and accept that adjustment down in valuation."

ADDING THE ALL-IMPORTANT AI ELEMENT Not only must digital health companies ensure they have a compelling growth story, but that story needs to include AI. With AI becoming a staple in healthcare delivery, digital health companies without an AI-based feature, tool or platform may be at a disadvantage when seeking a public exit. You can go public while burning cash, but if you don't have a path to profitability, it becomes much, much harder. Sunny Kumar, MDPartner, Informed Ventures "Every one of these companies that I just mentioned -- Tempus, Hinge, Omada -- has an AI element to their story, whether that be on the therapy side or how they're selling their product to their customers," Kumar said. While AI isn't the core of what they're selling, building a growth narrative that includes AI has provided additional momentum that's allowed them to access the public markets, he continued. The momentum can be attributed, in part, to the high AI adoption rate across the healthcare system, spurred by the drop in AI development costs, especially for AI scribe technology. Besvinick agreed, adding that investors are less interested in companies that offer features that have been on the market for a few years. "If an investor feels like they could have backed your company three, four, five-plus years ago – what I'll just call a generic digital health business -- there's not a lot of demand for those companies," he said. Digital health companies eyeing a public exit in the current landscape need to show that they are aligned with the times and keeping up with innovation. "If you launched a digital health company pre-ChatGPT, and now you're out raising, you better have a significant amount of revenue to validate why you're raising at some number, or you better have a very compelling 'why now,' as in, what is your AI story?" Besvinick continued.