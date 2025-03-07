HIMSS25: A look into UPMC's digital health ROI framework

The promise of digital health is manifold: improving clinical outcomes, enhancing patient and clinician experience and expanding healthcare access. But digital health benefits can be hard to express in financial terms, which is critical to justifying their implementation, especially amid a shaky financial outlook for U.S. hospitals.

At a HIMSS25 session, Mike McSherry, co-founder and CEO of Xealth, a digital health platform that integrates into clinician workflows, shared how one large 'payvider' quantifies -- and justifies -- its spend on digital health programs.

UPMC, a $28 billion, 40-hospital system headquartered in Pittsburgh, boasts digital health programs in a wide array of clinical areas, from surgery preparation to cancer screenings to maternal health. The health system also uses digital health programs for discrete use cases, like risk management for elite athletes and chronic kidney disease.

The variety of digital health programs makes quantification a challenge, as tackling each individually is not feasible. So, UPMC developed a quantification framework to assess the financial return on investment (ROI) for varied digital health programs. Though UPMC Chief Medical Information Officer Robert Bart was scheduled to speak during the session, he could not make it; however, McSherry discussed the health system's quantification process. Xealth supports the quantification process by tracking the use of digital health programs with the EHR.

Value quantification framework & methodology During the session, McSherry detailed the three buckets of UPMC's quantification framework. The first one is the "value category." These define the primary benefit to the health system and include categories like "clinician time savings," "staff time savings," "IT resource savings,=" and "revenue." "[These categories are] what [the health system has] determined as the relevant criteria when they're assessing the impact of digital health and justifying to their CIO and their CFO the increased spend, the increased deployment of new digital health initiatives," said McSherry. The second is the description. These are questions that describe each value category. For instance, the description for "clinician time savings" is "How many minutes of clinician time can be saved per patient?" while the description for "IT resource savings" is "Does the platform reduce UPMC IT burden?" The framework also includes a more detailed description, or "commentary," of the value that each category brings to clinical service lines. For the "clinician time savings" category, the commentary could read, "By sending education pre-and post-appointment, MDs can focus appointment times on other patient concerns. Platform is used within Epic in lieu of logging into a different web browser." For the "IT resource savings" category, the commentary could read, "Digital health platform can deploy and maintain workflows without needing IT resources." Using this framework, UPMC makes upfront ROI justifications for its digital health programs. However, the other side of the value quantification coin is assessing whether the tools were effective and provided the benefits outlined above. UPMC has developed a calculation for "value" derived from digital health programs. The calculation considers the maximum value per patient and multiplies it by patient volume and patient engagement. The health system defines maximum value per patient as the worth to the system if the patient takes a desired action, patient volume as the number of patients reached and engagement as the percentage of patients who took the desired action. Additionally, the health system takes into account cost savings derived from the programs, defined as the hourly rate of required resources multiplied by hours avoided.