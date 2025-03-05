HIMSS25: Navigating the cost-benefit dilemma of health AI

AI integration into healthcare is top-of-mind for healthcare leaders at HIMSS25. With AI tools flooding the market, healthcare provider organizations are spoiled for choice. However, AI tools are costly, so health systems must make strategic decisions regarding piloting and implementing these technologies.

Amid scores of new AI tools touting increasingly impressive capabilities and benefits, health system leaders must carefully consider the cost versus benefit of AI tools before investing in solutions with diminishing returns.

Separating the shiny objects from the real deal According to Nigam Shah, MBBS, PhD, chief data scientist for Stanford Health Care, the cost-benefit analysis of AI tools goes beyond their primary capabilities. Take AI-powered predictive models, for instance. "The point is that the model just gives you a prediction or risk stratification, if you will, but the benefit comes from the response to action," he said during a session at HIMSS25 in Las Vegas. "And so, in that setting, we have to study the model, we have to study the capacity to act, we have to study the cost and benefit of the action itself." With AI-driven predictive analytics, a critical question for health system leaders is: what is the utility gained from a prediction? Based on a health system's capacity for action, the utility could be hours saved, money saved or lives saved. However, if the capacity for action is limited, the utility will be as well, diminishing the tool's return on investment. Simply put, a predictive AI model to flag sepsis risk in patients is pointless if the health system does not have clinical staff who are able to intervene quickly. In some cases, the benefit gleaned from an AI tool differs from the expected benefit, which means that health system leaders must thoughtfully define and verify benefits when assessing new AI tools. For example, when Stanford assessed the impact of automated in-basket response technology on productivity, they found that the technology did not save time and reduce after-hours work as expected; however, there were other advantages. "Our doctors love it, their cognitive burden went down, and they're happier," Shah said. "100% true. [But] that's not what we went in with. If you did an RCT in this way, the FDA would never approve your product because we changed the outcome after we finished the study." He further emphasized that applying the efficiency/productivity lens to genAI may have counterintuitive results. Improving productivity means that physicians may be able to see more patients, but this could add to physicians' workloads in the long run. Thus, health systems must focus on "the achievable benefit" of the tool in question when conducting cost-benefit analyses, Shah said.