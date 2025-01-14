Healthcare M&A activity signals shaky financial recovery

Healthcare merger and acquisition activity in 2024 signaled uneven financial recovery for healthcare providers.

Kaufman Hall's latest analysis of healthcare M&A activity found that 72 hospitals and health systems were involved in a deal in 2024. Of those organizations, though, 45 were part of a deal involving a divestiture or an organization selling off some of its assets. This broke the most recent record of 56.2% of announced transactions, which occurred in 2020. Only about a third of announced transactions in 2023 involved a divesture.

Additionally, Kaufman Hall observed a new record high of healthcare M&A deals involving financially distressed hospitals and health systems. The consulting firm previously reported a record-breaking percentage (27.7%) of the number of announced transactions involving a financially distressed organization. In 2024, however, 30.6% of announced transactions included a financially distressed organization.

The size of the seller in a transaction with a financially distressed organization also grew to an average of $401 million in annual revenue in 2024. The average size was nearly twice the next largest figure recorded by Kaufman Hall for their healthcare M&A activity analyses; the next largest figure was in 2022 at $219 million.

The analysis stated that the larger size generated $8.8 billion in total transacted revenue for financially distressed organizations in announced transactions in 2024.

"Mega-mergers used to be between organizations of similar size, but that changed in 2024 to smaller organizations merging with organizations that are significantly larger," Anu Singh, managing director in Kaufman Hall's mergers and acquisitions practice, said in a statement. "While these may not all involve financially distressed organizations, it does suggest that large organizations are not immune to financial and operational challenges -- a trend to monitor in 2025."

Shaky financial outlook for hospitals In a separate report, Kaufman Hall also highlighted financial troubles for hospitals and health systems. The most recent "National Hospital Flash Report" analyzed data on more than 1,300 hospitals nationwide in November 2024. The report revealed a decline in patient volumes across emergency department and outpatient visits, among other volume metrics. The volume metric with the largest month-over-month decline at minus 8% was operating room minutes per calendar day, followed by adjusted discharges per calendar day and observation patient days as a percentage of patient days at minus 4%, respectively. Despite lower patient volumes overall, expenses remained high, with overall increases across hospital expenses, except drugs and supplies. Workforce challenges also persisted, with higher labor costs in November 2024 compared to the previous month. Overall, the Kaufman Hall calendar-year-to-date operating margin index reached 4.6% in November 2024, down slightly from 4.7% in October 2024. The operating margin index has hovered at about 4.6% over the course of 2024, with the exception of last January, when it reached a high of 5.2%. "The data indicate that hospitals and health systems may have better opportunities to plan their expenses," Erik Swanson, senior vice president and data and analytics group leader with Kaufman Hall, said in the statement. "Using predictive analytics and modeling could help organizations optimize their financial planning processes."