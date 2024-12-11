Hospital finances remain stable amid rising supply costs

Hospitals' financial and operational performance remained steady in October, according to the most recent "National Hospital Flash Report" from healthcare consulting firm Kaufman Hall, a Vizient company.

The report analyzed data from more than 1,300 hospitals, with key indicators including revenue, operating margins and the average length of patient stay generally holding steady.

Overall, Kaufman Hall determined a median monthly operating index of 6.5% in October 2024. The monthly operating index grew from September's 3.5%. September's number was a fall from the 4.6% seen in August.

Outpatient revenue has been steadily increasing over the past few years, indicating a shift in how patients seek care.

Additionally, discharges per calendar day increased from September 2024 to October 2024, leading to a decrease in overall expenses on a volume-adjusted basis despite continued growth in supplies and drug expenses.

"Hospitals continue to experience overall financial and operational stability," Erik Swanson, senior vice president and data and analytics group leader at Kaufman Hall, said in a press release.

"However, supplies and drug expenses continue to put pressure on hospitals, and cost containment should be a priority," Swanson noted. "Continued growth in outpatient revenue and reductions in the average length of stay indicate that patient care is shifting to more ambulatory and outpatient care sites."

Hannah Nelson has been covering news related to health information technology and health data interoperability since 2020.