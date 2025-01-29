Senior care, physician practices hit hard by bankruptcies

Senior care, pharmaceutical companies and physician practices led healthcare provider bankruptcies in 2024 despite an overall dip in Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, according to a new report from Gibbins Advisors.

The healthcare restructuring advisory firm recently released its annual report on Chapter 11 filings in the healthcare sector with liabilities over $10 million. The 2024 report identified 57 healthcare provider bankruptcy filings last year, representing a 28% decline from 79 in 2023. However, the number of healthcare bankruptcy filings was still the second-highest level Gibbins Advisors has recorded in the last six years (2019-2024), behind 2023's filings.

The senior care and pharmaceutical subsectors continued to experience the highest rates of Chapter 11 filings in 2024, with filings in these subsectors representing almost half of all healthcare provider bankruptcies last year.

Clinics and physician practices also saw high bankruptcy activity in 2024, the report added. Bankruptcy filings in this subsector reached their highest level in six years because of 10 filings in 2024 versus an average of just four per year from 2019-2023.

Bankruptcies in the clinics and physician practices subsector, as well as the medical equipment and supplies subsector, have increased steadily since 2021, according to the report.

However, bankruptcies filed by hospitals were still high in 2024, with one of the largest filings appearing in this subsector. The report identified five hospital sector filings last year versus the high of 12 filings in 2023. Among these filings was the Steward Health Care System case, which is the largest hospital sector bankruptcy over the last 30 years.

Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024 after struggling with $9 billion in debt. The system was one of the largest private for-profit hospital operators in the U.S., with 31 hospitals under its umbrella at the time of filing.

Bankruptcy filings were actually more common among large organizations like Steward Health Care. The report found nine Chapter 11 filings with liabilities over $500 million in 2024 versus 12 filings in 2023 and an average of just three per year from 2019-2023.

The report also showed that filings in the $100 million to $500 million range were holding steady, with 14 filings reported in 2024. Additionally, bankruptcy activity accelerated in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, middle-market cases with liabilities between $10 million and $100 million dropped significantly in 2024. The number of filings fell by a third, from 51 filings in 2023 to 34 in 2024.