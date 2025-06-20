Medicare out by 2033, other takeaways from the Trustees Report

Medicare Part A's trust fund is slated to run out sooner than anticipated as hospital utilization among beneficiaries increases, according to the latest projections from the program's trustees.

The Medicare Board of Trustees, which consists of the Secretaries of the Treasury, Labor and HHS, as well as the Commissioner of Social Security, released their annual report on the financial status of Medicare.

Medicare's Hospital Insurance (HI) trust fund will be depleted by 2033, according to the report. After that, Medicare Part A benefit spending will be reduced by 11%, the trustees explained.

The financial situation has worsened compared to previous projections. Last year's report said the HI trust fund would reach the point for automatic spending reductions by 2036. At that time, the fund experienced a surplus of nearly $29 billion in 2024, which trustees expect to continue through 2027, followed by deficits until depletion in 2033.

"Current-law projections indicate that Medicare still faces a substantial financial shortfall that needs to be addressed with further legislation," the report stated. "Such legislation should be enacted sooner rather than later to minimize the impact on beneficiaries, providers, and taxpayers."

What changed in this year's report? The trustees cited several reasons for their latest projections on Medicare's insolvency. First, HI expenditures during the period are expected to be higher than last year's estimates due to "higher-than-anticipated 2024 expenditures and higher projected spending for inpatient hospital and hospice services," the trustees said. HI tax income simply isn't keeping pace with incurred expenditures, according to the report. The HI trust fund is primarily financed through payroll taxes from employees and employers, who pay 1.45% of workers' wages. Other sources of funding include some of the federal income taxes from certain Social Security recipients and interest earned on securities in the HI trust fund. The trustees estimate that tax income and other non-interest income will not meet HI expenditures by 2027. Consequently, the HI trust fund "does not meet either the Trustees' test of short-range financial adequacy," the report stated. The trustees also do not expect an actuarial balance in the long term. Second, the trustees reported higher expected spending for inpatient hospital and hospice services, resulting in an earlier depletion date for the HI trust fund. The report did not go into extensive details about the magnitude of the increased utilization estimates, but it did point to those specific services as key drivers of earlier depletion of the HI trust fund. The projected increase in inpatient hospital and hospice services, combined with other factors like a rapidly aging population, is putting Medicare's HI trust fund on a faster track to bankruptcy.

What about Medicare Parts B and D? Medicare Parts B and D are financed separately from Part A. These parts are funded through the Supplementary Medical Insurance trust fund (SMI). The trustees expect the SMI trust fund to be adequately financed for the next 10 years and beyond. The SMI trust fund relies on income from premiums and federal contributions. These are reset each year, the trustees explained, to cover expected costs and ensure a reserve for Part B. The standard monthly Part B premium increased to $185.00 in 2025 from $174.70 in 2024, representing a 5.9% increase. However, premiums will need more drastic increases to cover rising costs. After a more minor projected increase to $186.90 in 2026, the estimated amount grows to nearly by 2033, according to the report. Meanwhile, Part D premiums are slated to decrease by $7.45 in 2025 to $46.50 a month. The annual deductible, however, will increase from $545 in 2024 to $590 in 2025. Additionally, the trustees reported fewer out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries. This is a result of the Inflation Reduction Act's redesign of the Part D benefit structure in 2025. Still, both Parts B and D have experienced significant cost growth, with an average annual growth rate of 8.4% over the last five years. This is in comparison to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.1%. The trustees expect cost growth to continue at a rate of 8.8% over the next five years for Part B and 7.1% for Part D, both of which are faster than the projected average annual GDP growth rate of 4.2% during the period. The report did not provide an actuarial analysis of Part C because it is primarily funded by private plans with government assistance.