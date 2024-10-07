Is virtual care shifting from volume to value?

For those looking to understand telehealth 2.0, as some proponents have termed the post-pandemic virtual care landscape, the devil is in the data. And the data reaffirms some sobering trends, primarily that telehealth is popular only in some clinical areas and in-person care remains the preferred care delivery mechanism among patients and providers.

According to Sanjula Jain, Ph.D., senior vice president of market strategy and chief research officer at Trilliant Health, this should not surprise anyone who has followed the data since day one. Last week, the market research firm released its "2024 Trends Shaping the Health Economy" report, a national analysis of data and trends defining the healthcare landscape. The fourth annual report builds on findings published in the 2023 report, indicating that certain virtual care trends are becoming a part of the new normal.

Jain noted in an interview that as these trends stabilize, healthcare stakeholders need to change the questions they are asking and focus on the true value proposition of virtual healthcare.

Key report findings on virtual care use and adoption For the report, researchers analyzed data from Trilliant Health's national all-payer claims database, provider directory, health plan price transparency data set and publicly available sources, such as health system, health plan and company financial statements, the Census Bureau, the Congressional Budget Office and the American Hospital Association. The report reveals an enduring preference for in-person care, emphasizing that virtual care is best suited to only a few clinical use cases. In fact, a majority of patients in each age group chose in-person care in 2023, with only about a third of adults 18 and older selecting telehealth visits. The report further notes that patients feel they receive a more detailed and complete physical examination and experience direct, visual, comfortable and better communication during in-person appointments. Before stakeholders make significant investments in any new technology or innovation, they should really understand the data behind utilization and adoption, not based off of theory or what I think it will be or what patients tell you they want, but actually rigorous analysis to understand, okay, what is a clinical utility? Sanjula Jain, Ph.D.Senior vice president of market strategy and chief research officer, Trilliant Health Physicians appear generally satisfied with telehealth, though the level of satisfaction varies by specialty. For instance, only 18.5% of primary care physicians say they are dissatisfied with telehealth compared with 25.2% of surgeons and 20.6% of medical specialists. Jain stated that these figures underscore the fact that virtual care isn't appropriate for all clinical use cases. "There are very few things you can do clinically that make sense for a virtual interaction," she said. "Let's take oncology, for example. Even if you are just doing a follow-up, kind of E/M [evaluation and management] type visit with your oncologist, there's still an element of checking your vitals and physical touch that needs to happen to assess how you're doing in between your treatments. That cannot happen virtually right now. The patient may say, 'That would be more convenient for me -- I don't have to drive in.' But that is not clinically appropriate." However, virtual care is proving especially effective in one arena: behavioral healthcare. The report shows that telebehavioral healthcare rose from 42% in the first quarter of 2020 to 72.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Despite the drop in virtual care use overall, health systems are continuing to invest in virtual care tools. Most health systems (76%) invested in virtual health tools in 2024 to drive patient experience and access, while 61.5% invested in digital front doors, 53.5% in remote patient monitoring and 48% in virtual care tools to address labor shortages. Additionally, the report shows that a vast majority of health system leaders (71.1%) believe that 11% to 50% of care can be delivered virtually. Still, as healthcare leaders continue to invest in virtual healthcare, Jain cautions that leaders must sift through the data, separating fact from hyperbole, to determine the areas where virtual healthcare investments will yield the highest return on investment.