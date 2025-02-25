CTO vs. CIO vs. CISO: Learn how these roles differ

With a few similarly named positions in the C-suite, it can be difficult to distinguish what different roles do in enterprise IT.

Both IT and information security play vital roles in an organization's overall success and stability. So, it's important to understand the differences between the three C-suite roles typically in charge of technology: chief technology officer (CTO), chief information officer (CIO) and chief information security officer (CISO).

Confusion often arises among nontech employees and executives who don't fully understand the different technology roles. In some organizations, tension between IT and security leaders can further complicate communication issues about each role.

Technology leaders need to be accessible and work toward common goals that are in the company's best interests. In particular, when people need IT assistance, they need to know who can help them.

Responsibilities of the CTO vs. CIO vs. CISO In short, the CTO oversees creating external technical initiatives. The CIO oversees internal tech strategy and execution. And the CISO ensures that the internal and external tech initiatives remain secure. The following table outlines the key differences in these three roles. CTO CIO CISO Focus areas External technology engineering and innovation Internal technology engineering, innovation and oversight Security and governance of external and internal systems Key responsibilities Leads the creation of customer-facing products and services, including software development and hardware engineering Leads the creation, implementation and support of internal IT strategies to align with business initiatives, including network and cloud systems and IT personnel Leads the management of risks and compliance of intellectual property, as well as customer and business partner information, including day-to-day network oversight and ongoing security testing How to measure success Competitive differentiation through products and services

Customer loyalty through technology innovation

Software and/or hardware product versatility Maximizing operational efficiency of IT

Budgeting and cost oversight

Network and application availability Network hardening

Minimization of security events and breach response times

Working with other roles, such as legal and HR, to ensure ongoing resilience and compliance In a well-run organization, the CTO, CIO and CISO work together effectively. Their combined efforts create more value than each role could achieve alone. Depending on the products or services provided, all three roles must work closely to ensure the success of the company's overall tech strategy. Without that, competitive differentiation and innovation suffer, potentially introducing unnecessary risks. Organizations must consider how to measure success from each role's perspective. For example, measuring the value of new technology is important so that company resources are used wisely and allocated properly. These measurements also help reduce the introduction of preventable risks and ethical issues. The last thing an organization needs is to implement a technology that causes more problems than it solves.