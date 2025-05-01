How to measure developer productivity

Whether an organization's approach to software engineering is Waterfall, Agile or DevOps; whether releases are scheduled or continuous, an understanding of software development team productivity is critical to the planning process.

Developer productivity has many facets; therefore, it can be difficult to measure effectively. If done incorrectly, it can result in inaccurate planning; cause unnecessary friction among team members; and lead to burnout, low morale and potentially the loss of highly-skilled staff members.

When done right, productivity measurement can help managers support their team and avoid putting extra stress on developers.

What is developer productivity? Developer productivity usually refers to the effectiveness and efficiency of teams at creating high-quality software that provides significant business value within a pre-established timeline. It can also refer to the proficiency and efficiency of individual team members; however, it is the combined productivity of the team members that is most important to the SDLC.

Benefits and challenges of measuring developer productivity Before beginning any measurement initiative, it is important to clarify what it is that teams are hoping to learn from the metrics and how they will use them to improve. Informed release planning and continuous improvement are the most important benefits that an organization can derive from measuring developer productivity at the project and team levels. Measuring individual developer productivity is about measuring developer performance. Teams can use individual data to learn about each developer's strengths and weaknesses and to balance the engineering team's skill set. Aggregate team productivity measurement can help establish timelines and plan releases. Focus not on the measurements themselves, but on how they tell the story of the developer experience. There are many challenges to measuring developer productivity. First, it is difficult to measure a developer's productivity based on their various work tasks, which have both objective and subjective aspects without a predominance of either. The nature of development is creative and involves multiple different kinds of tasks, so it is difficult to apply objective measurements in every case. For example, tracking developer productivity based on lines of code written does not measure everything a developer does and won't cover aspects of code such as level of code quality or technical debt. Additionally, metrics that could be useful to track team performance are not necessarily useful at the individual level.

How to measure developer productivity When attempting to measure developer productivity, it is critical to take a holistic approach, focusing not only on the objective output measures, but also considering the more subjective aspects of the roles. This is difficult because, to have a reasonable level of accuracy, it requires multiple types of measurements, some of which can be quite difficult to quantify. Some organizations approach this conundrum by looking at developer experience (DevEx) rather than focusing on objective developer productivity. DevEx is an approach to measure developers' work experience, i.e., how developers feel about their day-to-day work and the issues that affect their output. It involves more subjective, qualitative aspects including collaboration, culture and cognitive load, which increases with frequent context switching. The three dimensions of DevEx are feedback loops, cognitive load and flow state. These help to measure developers' perception of support in key aspects of their jobs.

How not to measure developer productivity Contrary to what some might believe, developer productivity is most effective when measured based on team versus individual performance. Tracking individual productivity has its place in performance management and is best used as a tool for improvement. Individual productivity measures that highlight areas of improvement can work in team resource planning to ensure the team has the right types of expertise. However, measuring individual programmer activity can affect team morale, potentially limit collaboration and reduce the team's overall cohesiveness. These impacts will likely reduce teamwork and productivity rather than improve them.