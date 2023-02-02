Jellyfish value stream management tool busts bottlenecks

Engineering management vendor Jellyfish launched a value stream management tool this week aimed at software delivery teams looking to reduce process inefficiencies.

Jellyfish's Life Cycle Explorer adds visualizations and workflow recommendations to metrics gleaned from Atlassian's Jira issue tracking software to show how various components of the software lifecycle relate to each other. The tool can identify the source of bottlenecks and slowdowns, estimate the duration of issues with visual depictions, and expose tradeoffs in the development lifecycle.

Value stream management tools such as Jellyfish can help developers identify waste in the software delivery process, said Christopher Condo, an analyst at Forrester Research. They can also see how individual feature backlogs relates to the business problem they are trying to solve. Using end-user metrics to guide engineers is more effective than trial-and-error approaches, he said.

"The connection between the developer and the operations team should be much more intimate and much more collaborative [than it is now]," Condo said. "These tools shine a light on organizational dysfunction that prevents that collaboration and how to improve it."

These tools can also be helpful when software engineering teams work with business managers to set project priorities and deadlines, Condo said. For example, an enterprise might want its development team to deliver software three months. Rather than guessing, software engineering leaders can use value stream management data to determine if they can meet the schedule; if not, they can better negotiate fewer requirements or longer delivery times, Condo said.