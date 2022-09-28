CloudBees ReleaseIQ buy renews CI/CD pipeline, SaaS support

CloudBees will refresh its CI/CD pipeline automation tools with intellectual property it acquired from ReleaseIQ, in a bid to relieve setup headaches and refine its product strategy under new leadership.

CloudBees has undergone multiple management and product roadmap changes since 2019. The changes for CloudBees began that year with the acquisitions of Electric Cloud, which offered release orchestration and value stream management features, and Rollout, a feature flags vendor.

Those acquisitions laid the foundation for a planned software delivery management (SDM) tool over the next year, parts of which were delivered in late 2020. In 2021, the vendor appointed a new CEO, Stephen DeWitt, who consolidated SDM into a centralized CloudBees Platform and steered the company toward a focus on compliance automation with CloudBees Compliance. Early this year, however, DeWitt stepped down for unspecified personal reasons, and another new CEO, Anuj Kapur, took the helm in August.

The ReleaseIQ acquisition for an unspecified amount unveiled this week resets the company's product direction once again. This time, the focus is on SaaS-based management, integration with the latest cloud-based CI/CD pipeline tools, ease of use and quick setup.

"One of the big differences [with ReleaseIQ] is that the delivery model is SaaS, it's hybrid," said CloudBees CMO Shawn Ahmed last week during a media briefing. "We didn't have that before."

CloudBees officials originally outlined plans to offer SDM as SaaS, but those didn't come to fruition. CloudBees Platform also offers centralized views into multiple CI/CD pipelines, but only for CloudBees and open source Jenkins environments. ReleaseIQ supports CI/CD tools from CircleCI, GitLab, Bamboo, ArgoCD and GitHub Actions as well. Users can drag and drop elements of these pipelines into a desired workflow using a low-code UI that displays near-real-time monitoring data on application deployments.

This approach to CI/CD pipeline management doesn't require the kind of upfront "deep release orchestration thinking" the existing platform does, according to Sacha Labourey, co-founder and chief strategy officer at CloudBees.

If you see the Jenkins ecosystem as a pyramid, we've been focused very much on the tip of the pyramid -- what ReleaseIQ enables is opening new doors and new markets for us. Sacha LaboureyChief strategy officer, CloudBees

"Historically, CloudBees has been very focused with CloudBees CI on normalizing and sanitizing relatively big Jenkins environments, so mostly larger customers," Labourey said during the media briefing. "If you see the Jenkins ecosystem as a pyramid, we've been focused very much on the tip of the pyramid -- what ReleaseIQ enables is opening new doors and new markets for us, to start providing value to different types of Jenkins [users]."

Existing customers won't have to migrate to ReleaseIQ. The two companies already integrated their products, and CloudBees Platform will remain available as-is for on-premises use. Existing CloudBees Platform customers will also get "aligned pricing" on ReleaseIQ's SaaS and hybrid tools, Ahmed said, but he did not disclose pricing numbers. Long term, the plan is to unify the data repositories that underpin both ReleaseIQ and CloudBees Platform, laying groundwork for possible AIOps automation features, according to Ahmed.