Blue chips hone continuous compliance as GRC pressures mount

It's not enough anymore for highly regulated companies to wait for audits to uncover security and governance issues, or to get auditors' periodic rubber stamp on their IT operations.

Instead, as security breaches continue to plague the IT industry, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) departments at mainstream companies have begun to embrace the Lean methodology concept of continuous improvement. With this approach, dubbed continuous compliance, enterprises use compliance automation to enforce governance policies at scale, and to gather up-to-the-minute data on whether the organization is truly secure.

"Compliance is the byproduct of a secure and resilient organization," said Carl Kubalsky, business information security officer in the intelligent solutions group at machinery manufacturing company John Deere, during a panel presentation at the recent AWS re:Inforce conference in Boston. "I would love to see us make compliance just a thing that happens automatically, and obviously we get alerted when it's not there."

Other panelists said continuous compliance requires even broader collaboration and information sharing across their companies than the cooperation between technical teams under DevSecOps.

We are going to continue to find new security weaknesses as we deploy new services and new configurations. As we do that, how do we quickly introduce that [information] back into the software delivery lifecycle? Nick MistryVice president of cloud security, vulnerability management and DevSecOps, Fannie Mae

"We're shifting [to] a mindset where compliance is the bare minimum, but we're here to secure our organization," said Nick Mistry, vice president of cloud security, vulnerability management and DevSecOps at financial services company Fannie Mae, during the panel session. "We are going to continue to find new security weaknesses as we deploy new services and new configurations. As we do that, how do we quickly introduce that [information] back into the software delivery lifecycle?"

This requires breaking down traditional observability divisions between security and DevOps teams, Mistry said, but also between GRC teams and the rest of the IT organization.

"We have an internal organization that does compliance checks, and [we get], 'Well, that's their job,'" Mistry said. "No, you're the security expert -- that's your job. Everybody has to be focused on security in all matters."

Continuous compliance, like DevSecOps, is also meant to be proactive in identifying potential problems. In addition to tests in the DevOps pipeline that seek to prevent non-compliant code from being deployed, John Deere uses AWS Event Response Orchestration (AERO), a utility designed by AWS professional services in 2019. AERO searches out and kills deployed workloads that violate policy.

"Rather than wait for an audit to come up, AERO is looking for things we wouldn't expect to see in our environment," Kubalsky said. "There's still some room to grow in both AWS capabilities and our own to prevent it from being created, but if it is created, we want it to get hammered out."

Continuous compliance rises along with cybersecurity threats Cybersecurity has become a white-hot issue in recent years -- particularly during the past 18 months, following fresh regulations governing software supply chain security and zero-trust architecture among federal government agencies, issued via presidential executive order in May 2021. In the private sector, major security incidents with far-reaching implications such as the SolarWinds attack and Log4j vulnerability have also renewed the industry's sense of urgency around security. In the meantime, the adoption of cloud computing and continuous delivery, especially among teams that now often work remotely, has created a need for more sophisticated compliance automation. But most organizations have some catching up to do, according to a March survey of 304 IT professionals by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), an IT research and advisory firm. "The amount of sensitive classified data in public clouds is expected to nearly double over the next 24 months, yet more than half of organizations believe notable portions of their sensitive data stored in public cloud services is insufficiently secured," ESG's survey report states. "Compounding that is the fact that nearly two-thirds of organizations report that they have lost public cloud-resident data or suspect they have." The frequency of audits has also increased, according to ESG. Only 13% of respondents said they hadn't been audited by a regulatory agency in the last three years; 83% indicated they'd undergone at least one audit in that time frame and nearly one in five respondents said their company was audited more than 10 times. Enterprise companies are also under business pressure to keep up with disruptive competitors born in the public cloud that may not be as heavily regulated. "Fintechs don't really build things that have to do with the regulatory aspects of a bank," said James Reid, CIO at financial services firm JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the panel session. "For us to keep up, we need to get really good at continuous audit and compliance so that we can level the playing field." Nick Mistry of Fannie Mae (left), James Reid of J.P. Morgan Chase and Carl Kubalsky of John Deere discussed continuous compliance in an AWS re:Inforce panel session moderated by Nandini Ramani, a vice president at AWS, recently in Boston.