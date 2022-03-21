SREs provision their role in DevSecOps

Amid digital transformation and ever-worsening cyber attacks, shoring up the ops in DevSecOps has risen to the top of the SRE priority list.

As DevSecOps developed, IT pros focused first on "shifting security left" to the software development stage of the DevOps process and making applications more secure by design. But recently, site reliability engineers (SREs) have also devoted more of their attention to "shifting right" -- automating security monitoring in production and contributing feedback based on security monitoring data back to developers.

The idea that security is everyone's responsibility isn't necessarily new, but it's taking on increased urgency for SREs who spoke at this week's SRECon.

"The number of CVEs [common vulnerabilities and exposures] opened every year has increased by over 400% since 2010, [and there was a] gigantic jump between 2016 and 2017," said Adam Debus, staff SRE at professional social network LinkedIn, in a conference presentation, citing statistics from the National Institute of Science and Technology. "The entire world was starting their cloud migrations ... this introduced a ton of security vulnerabilities as people reworked their paradigms."

In 2019, as LinkedIn entered the later stages of growth from 65 million to 800 million members and began migrating its infrastructure to Microsoft Azure, Debus said it became clear that security and compliance were areas where SREs could play a crucial role.

"We focus a lot on the Rs in SRE -- reliability, resiliency -- but I proposed that we can't have a reliable or resilient environment unless the infrastructure that we're building for it is secure," Debus said.

LinkedIn SREs streamline OS testing, boost security Debus spotted an opportunity to reduce toil -- tedious manual work that can lead to burnout -- during another migration LinkedIn made in 2019, away from standard distributions of the Linux kernel toward custom versions optimized for performance. The new kernels had to be tested to ensure compliance with LinkedIn's security policies throughout its cloud infrastructure, which would be a massive undertaking. The number of LinkedIn members grew 1,200% from 2010 to 2022, but the number of infrastructure resources under management for the company grew a disproportionate 6,000% in that same period. At the same time, the company used various manual processes for this kind of security certification testing, which would be untenable for such a large and complex project. We can't have a reliable or resilient environment unless the infrastructure that we're building for it is secure. Adam DebusStaff SRE, LinkedIn "You have dozens, if not a hundred people, especially in an environment the size of LinkedIn, who are consistently having to drop what they're doing in their development work to certify a new OS, and that's not sustainable," Debus said. Debus' SRE team created a standardized, automated process for the company to reduce this toil and ensure that both security certification and performance testing were comprehensive before new OS images were deployed to production. The new process began with testing OS snapshots on the dozens of hardware configurations the company uses in its on-premises and cloud deployments, followed by third-party drivers. The process then hardened the OS according to the company's standard security policies and scanned for known vulnerabilities, before the OS snapshot was put through LinkedIn's DevOps pipelines and configuration management processes, tested in various programming language environments and, finally, tested alongside the company's applications. Now, SRE team members maintain the automation framework for this testing, and developers plug their own tests into it, Debus said. "It's a symbiotic relationship," Debus said of his team's work with developer teams to create the testing system. "We went to them and said, 'Look, we've developed a really flexible automation platform and framework that you can use to write your tests -- you can do anything you want; you just need to call these three functions.'" In the nine months that the testing framework has been used in production, it has reduced the total time to certify a new OS snapshot by 70%, Debus said. "But that's only the tip of the iceberg," he said. "It's the same testing process over and over again, which means it's defensible, which makes information security happier. And we've also added new testing paradigms, taking a lot of the analysis out of a human need to look at [a test result] and decide if it's good or not."