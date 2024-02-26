Octopus Deploy reels in Codefresh for GitOps expertise

Octopus Deploy's acquisition of Codefresh this week will add GitOps and CI/CD expertise to its continuous deployment tools to help it stand up to much larger competitors.

Octopus Deploy's claim to fame is in continuous deployment, the process of automating the last step between development and production environments. Continuous deployment is an extension of continuous delivery (CD), which is usually paired with continuous integration (CI) in DevOps pipelines, where Codefresh specializes. GitOps, another area of expertise for Codefresh via an integration with open source Argo CD, applies declarative automation to the deployment of code-based infrastructure resources, which maintains consistency between code version control repositories and the state of production environments.

Terms of the deal, which closed this week, were not disclosed. But an Octopus Deploy press release divulged some numbers relating to the size of the company post-merger and touting its strength among privately held DevOps vendors.

"The combined business positions Octopus Deploy as one of the largest privately held companies in the DevOps ecosystem," the press release stated. "Focused exclusively on best-of-breed CD, it has more than 4,000 customers, over 270 employees, and over USD $60 [million] in annual revenue."

Still, the combined entity has a long way to go to catch up with the largest DevOps pipeline vendors such as GitHub Actions, Atlassian and GitLab, which also support GitOps. GitHub, acquired by Microsoft in 2018, reached a $1 billion annual recurring revenue in 2023, according to a Microsoft earnings call in October. GitLab, the most closely comparable publicly traded competitor to Octopus and Codefresh, has a market capitalization of more than $11 billion, according to Google Finance. Atlassian, which offers a broader set of workflow and service management tools that includes the Bitbucket code repository and Bitbucket Pipelines, has a market cap of more than $53 billion.

"[Octopus and Codefresh] are not at all close to that yet, but [the merger] is a step in that direction," said Larry Carvalho, an independent analyst at RobustCloud. "Separately, they're both doing well, but they can't grow."