New Git repository faces corporate open source doubts

Harness added an open source Git repository to its DevOps platform this week. But it must contend with deeply entrenched competition and some developer apprehension about community projects overseen by a commercial vendor.

The Harness Git repository platform project, Gitness, includes Git version control along with CI/CD pipelines as code. It is the successor to Drone CI, also an open source project, acquired by Harness in 2020. Drone will be merging with the Gitness project in the coming months, according to the new project's documentation.

With Gitness added to the Harness DevOps platform, the vendor will go up against Microsoft's GitHub, the best-known hosted Git repository platform, and GitLab, another well-established DevSecOps platform vendor. Each has been in business for more than a decade, and GitHub was acquired by software titan Microsoft in 2018, further boosting its power in the enterprise IT market. GitHub Actions added CI/CD features the same year.

Still, Harness officials said they believe there's room for another Git repository alternative based in the open source community with built-in DevOps automation features.

"There has been a lack of quality open source platforms," wrote Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder at Harness, in an email to TechTarget Editorial. "Many existing solutions are not free and very expensive, have way too many features, and then others that are free lack essential features."

Gitness will inherit some of Drone's pipeline-as-code capabilities as well as built-in pipeline templates, according to the Gitness website. For Harness platform customers, building in a Git repository will eliminate context switching between code hosting and DevOps pipeline tools, Bansal said.

The launch of Gitness fills in the far left end of the typical DevOps pipeline for Harness, where it will clash with Microsoft GitHub and GitLab.