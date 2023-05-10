Cloud repatriation vs. multi-cloud: IT seeks cost relief

With talk of an economic downturn looming after three years of pandemic-accelerated digital transformation, enterprises are coming to a fork in the road with cloud costs.

What had been a race to adopt cloud computing and cloud-native tech as COVID-19 forced businesses to go digital has given way to belt-tightening amid inflation, rising energy prices and predictions of a coming recession. FinOps features are finding their way into IT ops tools as cloud costs become a growing concern, and some enterprises are undergoing a deeper rethink about their cloud strategy in general.

Some IT organizations are choosing to move resources back into private data centers for cost control and predictability, a concept termed cloud repatriation. Others are forging ahead with public cloud, but seek pricing leverage among competing service providers through a multi-cloud strategy. And in either case, a shifting approach to cloud lends itself to more broadly distributed computing infrastructures that require fresh management tactics from IT teams -- a need that major IT vendors are rushing to fill.

"I am in many conversations with vendors about solving these challenges with harmonization of the tech stack," said Paul Nashawaty, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "It is complicated and not seamless."

Cloud repatriation yields quick ROI Park 'N Fly, a travel services company in Atlanta, has moved half of its public cloud resources back into self-hosted data centers in the last year. This move was spurred in part by the fact that Microsoft Azure prices haven't fallen the way IT leaders expected with a general increase in enterprise cloud adoption. In fact, recent macroeconomic trends such as rising energy prices and inflation have been passed on to cloud customers by Azure in certain areas. AWS didn't consistently lower prices over the previous three years either, according to some market research studies. Even with all the money that we spent re-buying all that server infrastructure, our return on investment came four months out. That's how expensive the cloud is. Ken SchirrmacherCTO and senior director of IT, Park 'N Fly Some services such as Microsoft 365 also increased in price last year, while by-the-hour infrastructure costs piled up with Park 'N Fly's business growth. Plus, the ease of spinning up cloud assets and a propensity for users to forget about them helped costs balloon. "We always knew that the cloud was more expensive than an on-premises [architecture]," said Ken Schirrmacher, CTO and senior director of IT at Park 'N Fly. "The hope was that if there's a larger [user base], the services would get cheaper and cheaper. What we've seen is the exact opposite." Buying data center colocation space and hardware also represents a substantial investment, but it came at a time when the IT infrastructure needed a refresh whether it stayed in the cloud or not, Schirrmacher said. "Even with all the money that we spent re-buying all that server infrastructure, our return on investment came four months out," he said. "That's how expensive the cloud is." The company might move another 25% of its IT assets out of the public cloud, Schirrmacher said, but some, such as email services, will remain. Park 'N Fly will also use public cloud resources to back up on-premises apps for failover in the event of an outage and will back up data from cloud services to on-premises. To maintain cohesion among its hybrid cloud assets, Park 'N Fly is moving back to Octopus Deploy for CI/CD pipelines from Azure DevOps. Octopus, which Park 'N Fly retired in its initial public cloud migration, is back in favor because it can do what Schirrmacher calls "one-push wonders" to cloud and on-premises infrastructure at the same time. Other integration points such as Cisco's Meraki SD-WAN and Kubernetes container orchestration help tie together cloud and on-premises architectures. Moving from all in on public cloud to self-hosting half of its IT services over the last year followed the same pattern as the company's hybrid approach to remote work, Schirrmacher said. "We just designate a time where we're all going to be in the office, so that people can travel and focus on their roles the other days, but you still get that camaraderie and you still can see the people that you're working with," he said. Whether employees or IT resources, "if you put all your eggs in one basket, that's typically not good," he added. "Doing a little bit of everything is the best mix."