GitOps users warned to patch 3 new Argo CD CVEs

Patches are available for three newly reported security vulnerabilities affecting the Argo CD GitOps platform, which could potentially raise the risk of brute-force and denial of service attacks.

The common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) were first discovered in September 2023 by Kubernetes security startup KTrust, which came out of stealth in February. But they were only publicly disclosed this week, one day after patches were made available, a longer timeline than the 90 days usually considered standard for such a process.

The CVEs are as follows:

Bypassing Rate Limit and Brute-Force Protection Using Cache Overflow (CVE-2024-21662)

Bypassing Brute-Force Protection via Application Crash and In-Memory Data Loss (CVE-2024-21652)

Denial of Service (DoS) Vulnerability Due to Unsafe Array Modification in Multithreaded Environment (CVE-2024-21661).

The first two have a medium rating under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System standard, while the third is rated high risk. The first two CVEs were discovered when KTrust researchers were able to use them to overwhelm Argo CD's protections against brute-force attacks -- where attackers endlessly guess at passwords until they discover the right one.

The third could also be used to crash the Argo CD application completely, without an attacker gaining access.

"This constant disruption makes the service inaccessible to legitimate users," according to a KTrust press release. "The lack of an authentication requirement for exploiting this vulnerability significantly increases the risk, as any user, authenticated or not, can potentially initiate the attack."

Researchers at KTrust were eventually able to gain access to the Argo platform with root credentials by exploiting each of the vulnerabilities, said Nadav Aharon-Nov, CTO and co-founder at KTrust, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial. This required the additional step of using automated brute-force tools to try many password guesses.

Because of the first vulnerability, KTrust researchers were able to reset the cache system Argo CD uses to track the number of login attempts by overwhelming it with more than 1,000 entries. With the second, researchers overwhelmed the Argo CD application with a DoS attack, which also reset the record of login attempts. The third, which has to do with how applications modify arrays, or lists, of variables via the project's code, can also reset the cache.

After that, it was only a matter of time before the brute-force tools found the correct password, Aharon-Nov said.

"Of course, we know that there is always one admin account, and it's called 'admin.'" Aharon-Nov said. "[Argo] also limits the amount of characters [in a password], so it was just a matter of time."

Argo CD is among the fastest-growing Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects in terms of the number of contributors, with 927 code authors in 2023, according to CNCF's annual report. Nearly half of respondents to a 2021 CNCF survey said they were using or evaluating using Argo. The Argo Project, which came out of Intuit, has more than 6,000 users, including Intuit subsidiary Credit Karma, Capital One, IBM and Electronic Arts.