How to use story points in Agile

Often, the hardest part of software engineering isn't the technical work of designing and writing code. It's predicting how long it will take to complete that work.

Accurate work estimates are paramount for giving stakeholders, such as product owners, a reliable expectation for when a new application or feature will become available. However, generating accurate estimates tends to be quite challenging due to the many variables and unknowns within the SDLC.

Agile story points are one way to help mitigate this challenge. By providing a flexible approach to Agile estimation -- which means predicting how long a task will take during Agile software development -- story points help teams with planning sprints, completing tasks on schedule and working more efficiently.

What are story points in Agile? In Agile project management, story points are units of measurement that teams can use to estimate the time and effort necessary to complete various tasks. Story points enable a system of time estimation that works on a relative basis. This means that, rather than predicting how long a task might take in terms of total hours, days or weeks, teams use story points to compare one task's estimated completion time to another. For example, the team might assign four story points to one product backlog item, such as a user story involving the implementation of a simple new feature. Meanwhile, another item might receive eight story points because the team anticipates that it will take twice as long to complete and require twice as much effort as the four-point user story. Using story points, teams can break sprints -- meaning fixed periods of time, typically between one to four weeks, that they spend working on a project -- into smaller units of work and estimate the time and effort that each one will require relative to the overall sprint.

Story points vs. time estimates Teams don't strictly need story points to practice Scrum or other popular Agile methodologies. An alternative approach is to plan sprints using direct time estimates. Teams might allocate two days to complete one user story and four days for another. Time estimates can work well in scenarios where the following conditions are met: All software development team members can work at approximately the same pace, meaning one engineer is able to complete a given task in the same amount of time as any other.

Work items are well understood before work is underway, making it easy to predict accurately exactly how long a task will take.

Few risks and uncertainties, such as an unexpected server failure that could disrupt workflows, threaten to delay work item completion. Most development projects, however, are rarely this consistent, predictable and low risk. It's much more common for teams to include engineers of varying levels of experience, meaning not all of them can work at the same pace. In addition, the exact time and effort required to complete a task are often difficult to predict with a high degree of accuracy because engineers don't know exactly how hard or time-consuming something will be until they begin working on it. Story points offer the advantage of enabling teams to think of value creation in terms of the effort invested in a task rather than the total hours spent on it.

Benefits of using story points in Agile It's virtually impossible to avoid the various risks and uncertainties that could derail projects. This is why a story point is often a superior unit of measurement for time and effort rather than using plain time estimation techniques. The relative nature of story points means that teams aren't bound to complete a task within a set period of time -- nor are they at risk of feeling like they've failed or fallen behind when they miss a target defined in terms of hours or days. In addition, story points offer the advantage of enabling teams to think of value creation in terms of the effort invested in a task rather than the total hours spent on it. In this way, story points encourage engineers to work innovatively and efficiently to complete complex tasks. They also discourage the unproductive practice of artificially "stretching out" work to fit the number of hours assigned to it when a task could be completed sooner.