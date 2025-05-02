Independent lab crowns new WAAP product among its leaders

A newly available web application and API protection product led the ranks of products compared by SecureIQLab in comparative tests.

Traceable by Harness, which merged with its sister DevSecOps company Harness.io in January, released its web application and API protection (WAAP) offering April 24. The Traceable Cloud WAAP product adds a web application firewall (WAF), bot mitigation and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection to Traceable's existing API security tools.

One early adopter of Traceable Cloud WAAP said it stood out from competitors in API security and WAAP because of its approach to AI-driven behavioral analysis of data from API calls, user sessions and network traffic flows.

"This behavioral model is only effective if you can understand the data over a fairly long period and understand what normal looks like," said Kris Jackson, senior vice president and director of cybersecurity engineering and operations at BOK Financial, a financial services firm in Tulsa, Okla.

"I'm able to follow a session through what could be an hour or two of behavior and understand the journey through that entire [process]," Jackson said. "The other API security vendors in this space do time windowing of about five minutes, so if an event takes more than five minutes to materialize into something suspicious, they don't have that context window."

Traceable tops WAAP tests This approach also won when Traceable Cloud WAAP was among 11 vendors tested this year by SecureIQLab. This was the fourth annual test by the independent lab, which subjected applications and APIs protected by the products to more than 1,360 types of attacks. The attacks were based on industry frameworks such as the OWASP Top 104, MITRE ATT&CK and Lockheed Martin Cyber Kill Chain. Traceable Cloud WAAP was compared with similar products from Akamai, AWS, Barracuda, Checkpoint, Cloudflare, Fortinet, Imperva, Microsoft, Prophaze and Ubika. SecureIQLab scored the WAAP tools by security efficacy and operational ease of use, and gave each an overall security score. Complete Security Scores averaged 74.5% this year, down 11% from 2024, but Traceable scored highest, at 99.3%. This was partly due to its strength in API Security, but it was also the only vendor tested that scored a perfect 100% for the effectiveness of its WAF against the OWASP Top 10 Web Application Security Risks. Traceable Cloud WAAP also scored a perfect 100%, along with Akamai, for advanced threat coverage tests that assessed products against bot and Layer 7 DDoS Attacks and rated the resiliency and vulnerability of the WAAP tools themselves. It scored slightly lower than Fortinet, which topped the list at 96.2% in operational efficiency. Traceable tied Imperva in this category, which assessed factors such as ease of use, auditing and logging capabilities, with a score of 95.7%. Imperva and Akamai also edged out Traceable with 100% scores in false positive avoidance, while Traceable scored 99.86%. David Ellis, vice president of research and corporate relations at SecureIQLab, said in an interview with Informa TechTarget that vendors were invited to participate but did not pay SecureIQLab to perform the tests. Traceable was among the vendors that donated products to complete the tests; SecureIQLab purchased others. SecureIQLab attempted but did not complete testing on products from F5, Fastly, Google and Radware. "We work with the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO) [to] publicly develop a [testing] methodology," Ellis said. "We have a documented process in keeping with the MTSO standard, because we want to make sure that we're transparent … [and] we're not going to treat one vendor better than another. We fund the testing so that we are not beholden to one vendor over another."