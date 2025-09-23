Google DORA: Software delivery caught up to AI coding tools

AI coding tools, now ubiquitous among software developers, no longer delay software delivery but still impact stability and amplify organizational issues, a Google DORA survey found.

The Google research group's survey, conducted annually, measures software delivery performance in two main categories: speed and efficiency, or throughput, and quality and reliability of releases, termed instability. It also measures individual software developer outcomes such as code quality, friction and burnout.

Last year, DORA's survey of 3,000 respondents found a decrease of 1.5% in software delivery throughput and a 7.2% decrease in delivery stability for every 25% increase in an organization's AI adoption. This year, among 5,000 survey respondents and more than 100 hours of research interviews, those outcomes were measured differently, but significantly differed from last year's results, according to Nathen Harvey, DORA lead and developer advocate at Google Cloud.

"We're using standardized effects this year, looking at how much of a change there is as [respondents are] using more AI, and we measure those changes in standard deviations from the mean," Harvey said. "Essentially what we're saying is that these numbers are relative but show improvements. It's not a huge improvement, but it is decidedly an improvement."

DORA's State of AI-assisted Software Development report this week poses some hypotheses on what accounted for this change.

"If AI is handling some of the grunt work underlying coding processes (scaffolding, boilerplate, routine transformations), developers may have more time to focus on deploying code, leading to increased software delivery throughput and ultimately to improved product performance," the report reads. "We could also be observing organizational systems adapting into more fruitful environments for AI."

These results resonated with one software engineering leader.

"I see more engineers finding a better collaborative relationship with AI tools," said David Strauss, chief architect and co-founder at WebOps company Pantheon. "Expectations are more reasonable, and models have improved in quality as well."

Harvey said the adverse effect of AI on software release stability is to be expected as a technology matures.

"It's no surprise, honestly, that we see throughput starting to inch up first before instability goes down," he said. "There's always pressure to move faster, move faster, move faster, and then stability kind of comes second."

AI trust issues rise Other changes revealed in this year's survey included an increase in developer adoption of AI, from 76% in 2024 to 90% in 2025. More than 80% of respondents reported increased productivity and 59% reported an increase in code quality. However, while AI adoption increased significantly, respondents' trust in the technology didn't improve proportionately, Harvey said: 30% of respondents said they trust AI "a little" or "not at all," down from 39.2% last year, but this year 70% said they trusted AI-generated outputs "somewhat," "a lot," or "a great deal," versus 87.9% in 2024. Harvey interpreted these results as a healthy adjustment in expectations for what AI coding tools can do. I believe people are caught between awe for AI's current capabilities and frustration over its inability to truly understand the world. The probabilistic nature of AI makes it hard for people to fully understand and trust it. Torsten VolkAnalyst, Omdia "The reality is you shouldn't trust something 100% — 100% trust in AI would be wrong," he said. "With software delivery instability continuing to increase, we have to make sure that we have checks in place to validate what's coming out." One industry analyst said his own research shows a similar disconnect between the fact that IT decision makers are willing to pay more for software with high-quality AI features and claim to trust AI-based decisions, but also frequently overwrite AI decisions in practice. "I believe people are caught between awe for AI's current capabilities and frustration over its inability to truly understand the world," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. "The probabilistic nature of AI makes it hard for people to fully understand and trust it. Sometimes AI provides responses that seem human-like, while at other times, its responses are illogical."