Which should I choose? AWS Shield vs WAF vs Firewall Manager

Application owners must ensure a secure exchange of information. To protect applications against unwanted and malicious internet traffic, AWS offers three services: Shield, Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Firewall Manager. These AWS services offer protection on Layer 3 (network), Layer 4 (transport) and Layer 7 (application) of the OSI model.

AWS Shield

AWS Shield protects AWS components against DDoS attacks. These attacks produce huge numbers of artificially generated requests to disrupt public applications. Shield is available in two presentations: Standard and Advanced.

AWS Shield Standard is enabled by default in CloudFront and Route 53 at no extra cost. AWS Shield Advanced is available for those two services plus several others: Elastic Load Balancing, EC2, Elastic IPs and Global Accelerator.

AWS Shield Standard offers protection against certain attacks but lacks flexibility for custom configurations. Shield Advanced integrates with the AWS WAF service to configure specific protection rules. Additionally, Shield Advanced provides access to the AWS Shield response team, a 24/7 support group available for emergencies. It also protects against extra AWS charges that could incur as a result of increased usage due to a DDoS attack; affected customers can request credits.

AWS Shield Advanced costs $3,000 per month. There is an additional data transfer fee, which varies depending on the protected resource type and the amount of data transferred (e.g., <100 TB, 400 TB, 500 TB). The Shield Advanced data transfer fee could be between $25 to $50 for 1 TB of data transferred within the initial 100 TB bracket, depending on the protected resource type. This is in addition to the data transfer fees applicable to each protected resource. The monthly fee is applicable per AWS Organization. Therefore, deployments across multiple AWS accounts within one Organization would pay only a single fee.

While Shield Standard protects against attacks on Layer 3 (network) and Layer 4 (transport), Shield Advanced expands the number of supported AWS services and integrates with WAF to support coverage against attacks on Layer 7 (application).